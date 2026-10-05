Terrion Arnold's legal situation has taken another significant turn after a co-defendant pleaded guilty and agreed to testify in the Florida case. Boakai Hilton, described as Arnold's childhood friend, received a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to kidnapping and robbery charges. The development could add pressure to Arnold, who remains sidelined from the Seattle Seahawks while the case moves forward.

Terrion Arnold case gains new development after guilty plea

Hilton's plea is important because his agreement requires him to provide truthful testimony against Arnold if the case proceeds to future court proceedings. Two other co-defendants have also reportedly pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Arnold was arrested in June and charged with eight felony counts, including four counts each of kidnapping and armed robbery. Prosecutors allege that Arnold and others planned a revenge scheme against three men they believed had taken more than $250,000 in cash and property from an Airbnb Arnold had rented in the Tampa area.

Those allegations remain part of the criminal case and have not been established as fact in court.

The legal trouble has already had a major effect on Arnold's NFL career. After signing a one-year contract with Seattle, the cornerback has yet to appear for the Seahawks in 2026. He was placed on the commissioner's exempt list while the legal process continues.

That designation keeps him from practising or playing, although he continues to receive his salary. Arnold can still attend team meetings and work out at the team facility.

Terrion Arnold could remain sidelined for the Seahawks

The latest development has also raised questions about whether Arnold will return to the field this season.

Analyst Brandon Nelson discussed the case on his podcast following Hilton's guilty plea. Nelson stressed that there are still unanswered questions but pointed to the potential importance of testimony from a cooperating co-defendant.

“If there is some wrongdoing here on his part, it's very likely that is going to come out as a result of this test testimony,” Nelson said. “That would probably mean that you could kind of forget about him this season at the minimum, I would think.

“There's a lot we don't know. But as of right now, it looks like things are not trending in Terrion Arnold's favor, and it seems like he is probably going to be dealing with this for the foreseeable future.”

For Seattle, the situation creates uncertainty around a player who joined the team during the offseason but has been unable to participate in games.

For Arnold, the focus now remains on the legal proceedings and what comes next in a case that has already disrupted his second NFL chapter. The guilty plea from Hilton does not determine Arnold's guilt, but it is a notable development as prosecutors continue their case.