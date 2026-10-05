Taylor Swift was done with her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn by the time the story about her affair with Travis Kelce became one of the major headlines of pop culture news. However, just before Taylor Swift tied the knot with Kelce, it was reported that there was one more thing that Alwyn wanted to do before he let go of the past completely. As per RadarOnline.com, Alwyn was hoping that he could have one last talk with Taylor Swift to close the book on some of the things that happened between them during their relationship.

Joe Alwyn reportedly wanted to clear the air with Taylor Swift

According to reports, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating in 2016 and kept the relationship private for several years. This is completely unlike the singer's relationship with Travis Kelce, which took place before a large audience.

Alwyn and Swift broke up in April 2023. After some time, Swift and Kelce's relationship started to develop, with the singer visiting a Kansas City Chiefs match in September of the same year.

Before announcing the engagement to Kelce in August 2025, it was alleged by RadarOnline.com that Alwyn wished to talk to Swift again.

"Joe wants to resolve some lingering issues and finally shut the door on the past," added the source at the time. "He just wants to get a better understanding of why it didn't work out between them."

According to the report, the meeting was requested by the actor to draw a closure, not to rekindle their romance.

Taylor Swift reportedly chose to keep her distance

As per the same source, Swift wanted no meeting with Alwyn since she wished to distance herself from their past relationship and concentrate on her current one with Kelce.

"She expressed her feelings in her album and got a lot out of her system, and she just thinks it's better to keep distance from exes," the source explained. "Taylor's happy with Travis, and a lot of her friends think it would be too painful to see Joe again. She wishes him well, but she doesn't want to see him."

In addition, Kelce apparently found the thought of the two of them getting back together to be uncomfortable, but this information is still based on an anonymous source quoted on the website RadarOnline.com.

It was reported that Swift and Kelce finally got married on July 3 in a grand ceremony held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. They had already developed a high-profile relationship from their secret relationship, while Alwyn remained relatively low-key after breaking up with her.

Kelce recently talked about the marriage in an interview with Chris Berman on ESPN. "It was the best night of my life," Kelce said. "Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air."

For Swift, the decision to refrain from having one last encounter with Alwyn signified yet another line that distinguished her previous relationship from her current life with Kelce.