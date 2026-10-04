Travis Kelce has a much different reason to celebrate his birthday this year. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be 37 on October 5, the day after Kansas City's Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. More importantly, it's his first birthday since tying the knot with Taylor Swift. Since their wedding in July, the couple has kept their life together relatively private leaving fans to wonder if Swift has anything special up her sleeve. There's no word on a party or public celebration but the timing gives the newlyweds a rare opportunity to celebrate away from the glare.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face a busy birthday weekend

Travis Kelce's birthday comes at an interesting time in the NFL season. The Chiefs entered their game against the Raiders undefeated at 3-0 and Kelce was already making a big impact in his 14th season.

He caught 14 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's first three games. His return to form has given the Chiefs another reason to celebrate, especially after the team's disappointing 2025 campaign.

Meanwhile, Swift has had a busy weekend of her own. She made a surprise appearance during Dakota Johnson's monologue on Saturday Nite Live on October 3. The Chiefs play on Sunday, so the couple's calendar doesn't lend itself to a fancy public birthday event. Maybe that's what Kelce needs.

Travis Kelce has never been big on birthdays

While the spotlight is on his relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has previously said that birthdays aren't exactly his favorite time of year.

In an episode of New Heights before his 36th birthday, he told his brother Jason Kelce, “It's not a good day, it's just an annoying day for me,” and added, “I don't want to get into the Grinch of birthdays, but I'm just not in on birthdays.”

That admission might shed some light on this year's plans. And instead of a big party, Swift could go for something much more personal for her husband.

The pair have already enjoyed quieter moments since they tied the knot, such as a New York date nite in September. They also attended Patrick Mahomes' 31st birthday party at 1587 Prime in Kansas City.

But for Kelce, this birthday is more than the digits. He's living the life of a husband, enjoying a hot start to another NFL season, and doing so with Swift at a time when both stars have decided to keep much of their private lives out of the spotlight.

What Swift has in mind, fans might not learn until the couple decides to share it themselves.