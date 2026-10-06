Taylor Swift missed the Chiefs' 30-27 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas, but her Saturday night was hardly quiet. Swift was in New York to support her friend Dakota Johnson on Saturday Night Live. She later made her way to the after-party without being spotted by the photographers waiting outside. For someone who is rarely able to move unnoticed, it was a surprisingly low-key arrival. A source said Swift stayed at the party for about an hour. She later met up with Travis Kelce in New York following the game, with the reunion coming around his 37th birthday on October 5. The two were also seen having dinner at Torrisi on Monday night.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Dakota Johnson's SNL birthday party

The evening started inside Studio 8H, where Taylor Swift showed up to support Johnson during her SNL appearance. She helped make Johnson's 37th birthday even more memorable by bringing out a teal funfetti cake during the end credits.

Johnson also worked a Cleveland reference into her monologue, pointing to Kelce's hometown. Swift responded with a fist pump and a whoop from the audience.

The celebration continued at L'Avenue at Saks, where the after-party also served as Johnson's birthday gathering.

Photographers had been waiting outside the venue, but Swift never appeared at the main entrance. That led many to believe she had skipped the party altogether. She hadn't.

According to a source, "Taylor came, but didn't use the L'Avenue entrance."

Swift spent time inside with model Cara Delevingne and stylist Ashley Avignone. The guest list also included Michael Che, Jennifer Lawrence, Steven Spielberg and Shane Gillis.

The quiet arrival seemed deliberate. Swift is photographed nearly everywhere she goes, making a side entrance an easy way to slip into a crowded Manhattan party without turning Johnson's birthday into another Swift-centered event. After roughly an hour, she left and eventually reunited with Kelce in New York.

Where was Taylor Swift during the Chiefs vs Raiders game?

Swift was not at Allegiant Stadium for Kansas City's 30-27 victory over Las Vegas. She remained in New York as the Chiefs improved to an undefeated record.

Kelce, meanwhile, had a relatively quiet afternoon. He finished with two catches for 15 yards, well below his average of 77 receiving yards per game.

That modest production could become more significant for Kansas City going forward. Rashee Rice left the game with a hamstring injury, while Tyquan Thornton suffered a dislocated ankle. With both receivers dealing with injuries, the Chiefs could have to lean more heavily on Kelce.

There has also been renewed speculation about a possible Tyreek Hill return. Kelce has made it clear he would welcome his former teammate back, adding another layer to the conversation surrounding Kansas City's receiving options.

Kelce turned 37 on Monday, October 5, and he and Swift marked the occasion with dinner at Torrisi.

Swift also has her own connection to Cleveland. She has a song titled "Cleveland!" on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore and owns a $5.3 million home in the city.

For two people whose lives are constantly followed in public, the weekend offered something they rarely get: a little privacy.