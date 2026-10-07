After calling Travis Kelce “that's my husband” during a Kansas City Chiefs game and writing “Cleveland!” about his hometown, Taylor Swift had another reason to celebrate the Chiefs tight end. Kelce turned 37 on Monday, and Swift joined him for dinner at Torrisi in New York City's SoHo. The two arrived holding hands, dressed in black, as Kelce marked his first birthday as a married man. Swift had spent the weekend in New York, making the birthday dinner a natural stop before the couple's quiet night out.

Travis Kelce celebrates 37th birthday with Taylor Swift

Torrisi became the birthday stop for the couple on Oct. 5. Swift went with a lace-trimmed black dress, leather jacket and strappy heels. Kelce kept his look darker too, wearing a cardigan, trousers and dress shoes over a white T-shirt.

There was no big public birthday moment. The pair simply walked into the SoHo restaurant together, holding hands before settling in for dinner.

The timing worked out after a packed weekend for both. Swift appeared on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 3, where she joined Dakota Johnson during the actress' opening monologue and later presented her with a birthday cake. Kelce had been in Las Vegas the following day, helping the Chiefs beat the Raiders 30-27.

Kansas City's bye week followed the win, leaving Kelce with some time in New York for his birthday. Swift had skipped the Raiders game, but she had been present for the Chiefs' home games at Arrowhead Stadium this season.

New York holds a special place for the newlyweds

The birthday dinner carried a little extra meaning because New York became the setting for another major moment in their relationship. Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden on July 3, with around 1,000 guests attending the ceremony.

The couple appeared together during “Saturday Night Live” weekend in October 2023 and returned to New York for several dates afterward. During Kelce's 2025 bye week, he spoke about enjoying the city, its energy and the friends he had made there through Swift.

Swift had another Cleveland connection to celebrate this year. She released “Cleveland!” in September on *The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore*, with the song inspired by Kelce's hometown. Travis talked about it on the Sept. 30 episode of “New Heights,” saying, “Cleveland is rocking right now!” Jason Kelce was a fan too, saying he and Kylie had been listening to the song a lot.