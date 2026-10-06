Taylor Swift may be redefining the notion of 'Chiefs jersey.' As per a new report, Taylor Swift's NFL merchandise have created far more search demand than that of her husband, Travis Kelce, even when she is not an athlete and is merely a singer sensation. As per the reports by Casino.guru, searches with the phrase 'Taylor Swift Jersey' create 77 percent of the total search demand for the jerseys of top five searched NFL athletes.

Taylor Swift jerseys attract more demand than Travis Kelce jerseys

According to the study conducted via search engine activity, Swift's jersey sales are almost twice those of Kelce across the country. The margin is even bigger in New Jersey, where Swift's jersey searches are higher than those of the top NFL player in New Jersey, Jaxson Dart.

Casino.guru data analyst Max Barlow explained the finding by saying, “Searches for ‘Taylor Swift jersey' generate around 77% of the search demand of the most-searched NFL player jersey nationally, which would place her inside the top five most in-demand jerseys if compared directly with NFL players.”

He added, “Search demand for Taylor Swift jerseys is also nearly twice as high as it is for husband Travis Kelce jerseys across the U.S. In New Jersey, she leads interest with more than double that of the state's leading NFL player, Jaxson Dart.”

The difference between searches and sales is important. Casino.guru measures sales potential through search volume, not audited sales figures. The figures suggest the peculiar extent of interest in the relationship between Swift and the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce jersey sales surged after Taylor Swift romance

The personal merchandise of Kelce saw an instant increase the moment Swift came to see his first game for the Chiefs in September 2023. His jersey became a hot seller on Fanatics the same day, where his sales increased by 380%, and he ranked fifth on the list of the best-selling jerseys of the NFL.

This popularity continued increasing with the help of this connection. As reported in Forbes, the jersey sales of Kelce increased by 200% the very next day after the interaction with Swift in August 2025, which was his best day ever since the Super Bowl.

However, his ranking will decline after that period. According to NFLPA, he ranked as the fourth-best player in 2023 but 11th in 2024 and 29th in 2025-2026.

Her capability to earn money through merchandise should not be overlooked either. She was estimated to earn around $200 million from her merchandises sold during the Eras Tour concert in 2023.

In conclusion, the latest analysis provides an example of how Swift's popularity impacts the football merchandise market. Despite the fact that search interest does not say anything about how many jerseys will be sold, it is obvious that the influence of Swift and Kelce is not limited to the field of football only.