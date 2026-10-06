Apple Music may have accidentally leaked to fans who the Super Bowl 61 halftime show performer will be before quickly deleting the post. A short post appeared to show the silhouette of a woman standing in smoky lighting and that one image has sent fans into speculation mode. No performer has been announced by Apple Music and the NFL. Super Bowl 61 will take place on February 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and the halftime act is still officially unannounced. The game is four months away and even the most vague social media post is now being scanned for clues.

What is the Apple Music clue for the Super Bowl 61 halftime show?

The latest speculation revolves around a post that disappeared quickly. Screenshots circulating on X show a woman in what appears to be a bedazzled, corset-style top, with a smoky, backlit setting behind her.

The image was not identified with an artist or caption. Still, fans quickly started to wonder if the post was an accidental preview because Apple Music is behind the Super Bowl halftime show.

This is hardly the first supposed clue to appear. Last month, Apple Music posted close-up images with shiny teeth and lips, making some fans believe a female pop star could be involved. The deleted post also seemed to feature a bouquet emoji, which some users connected to Miley Cyrus and her self-love anthem.

That link is still purely speculative.

There is also reason to be cautious about anything that is circulating online. A fake post was published recently claiming that Miley has been officially announced as the halftime performer and reportedly reached millions of people before being removed by several accounts. The silhouette itself is not too definite either. Its look could possibly match a long list of artists.

It's too early to say whether the deleted image was an accidental upload or part of a planned marketing tease. Only the NFL, Roc Nation and Apple truly know.

Which female artists are fans linking to the Super Bowl 61 halftime show?

Miley Cyrus is one of the most talked-about celebs on the internet. Speaking to Variety in March, she admitted performing at the Super Bowl would come with a lot of pressure, but added: "I think I could find it in myself."

But the betting market goes in the other direction. Prediction market Kalshi has Jay-Z as the favourite, at 55%. His Roc Nation connection is important because the company has a say in the halftime performers. TMZ also claimed that Justin Bieber and Harry Styles were top of Roc Nation's purported shortlist, although sources told the outlet that neither singer has been approached.

The timing is another reason for the speculation. Bad Bunny's 2026 halftime performance was revealed in late September 2025, more than four months before Super Bowl Sunday. It's October, but there still is no officially named performer for Super Bowl 61.

This implies an announcement could come at any moment. The deleted Apple Music post is worth a watch, but isn't definitive of who will take the stage until then.