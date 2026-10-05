Tyreek Hill will need to make an important decision as several NFL teams have expressed interest in the experienced wide receiver. The player missed all the games during the 2025 season due to the knee injury. According to Tyreek's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, the talks between Hill and the teams are progressing well, and the player can expect the signing deal to happen soon. Kansas City Chiefs have become one of the teams showing interest in the player as they have suffered losses in their receiver department due to various injuries. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has made his pick for the Super Bowl, but even more interestingly, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has tipped his hand as well.

Stephen A. Smith Gives Tyreek Hill A Strong Message About Kansas City Chiefs

In regards to the possibility of Tyreek Hill playing for the Kansas City Chiefs once again, Stephen A. Smith left nothing unsaid.

"If the Kansas City Chiefs get Tyreek Hill, and Tyreek Hill is at 80% (health), I didn't say 100%, I said 80%, because that's how special I think he is. I am guaranteeing you that the Kansas City Chiefs gonna win the Super Bowl championship."

Then Smith went ahead and made his point even more apparent. He stated that a 80 percent healthy Hill will make it too difficult for others to contain the Chiefs. He further explained to Hill that going back to Kansas City is the correct step.

This theory has become increasingly relevant after losing some receivers. Rashee Rice had to leave the Chiefs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hamstring injury. Tyquan Thornton also incurred a bad ankle injury during this game.

Developing: Tyreek Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus said he plans to begin negotiating a deal for his veteran wide receiver with multiple teams today. One of those teams is the Chiefs, who have maintained contact with Hill. “I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,” Rosenhaus said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

It should be noted that Hill is already acquainted with the Chiefs scheme and Patrick Mahomes. This is because he played in Kansas City for six years and helped the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV before his trade to Miami Dolphins.

Mike Vrabel Leaves The Door Open As New England Patriots Need Receiver Help

Tyreek Hill could be one more option worth considering for the New England Patriots.

Mike Vrabel was recently asked about the team potentially searching for a new receiver since A.J. Brown was put on the injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

"Sure. Anybody that can help us, we'll go explore in here shortly,” Vrabel said.

Even though the statement doesn't say anything about the Patriots pursuing Hill, the response itself shows that the team isn't going to sit idle if there is an opportunity.

At the moment, Hill is working back from his knee injury, and his health is expected to play the key role in determining where the player ends up. Hill clearly wants to join a playoff-caliber team, and if he manages to get back close to his previous form, then both teams could have reasons to call.