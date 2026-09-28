Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had a rough night in Denver after his team lost a 16-point lead and fell 30-26 to the Broncos in Week 3. But the loss was not the only thing that caught attention. A video showed Stafford spitting in the tunnel as he walked toward the Rams' locker room after the game. The clip spread quickly online, and fans did not hold back. Some called the moment disrespectful, while others labeled Stafford a “sore loser.” Stafford did not address the incident after the game and instead spoke about the Rams' costly mistakes.

Matthew Stafford's tunnel moment came after a painful Rams loss

Stafford finished the game with 390 passing yards and two touchdowns. He completed 30 of 55 passes, but his two interceptions became costly for Los Angeles.

The Rams had a strong start and went into halftime with a 16-0 lead. Denver then changed the game after the break.

Stafford threw a pick-six to Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga in the fourth quarter. He later got another chance to lead the Rams to victory, but Hufanga intercepted him again on the final possession.

After the loss, Stafford admitted that he needed to be better.

“It's a tough one. They forced the ball out, brought more than we had to block, tried to pull one up, and it's kind of a glorified Hail Mary from whatever 30-, 35-yard line at that point. With some of the stuff that we're doing, throwing the football-wise, obviously I got to be better, and I will be. [We] just got to clean some of that stuff up, and that's stuff we will do.”

Matthew Stafford spits in the Broncos stadium after 30-26 loss to Denver pic.twitter.com/G6PUOZrR4i — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) September 28, 2026

The tunnel video appeared shortly after that difficult finish.

Fans Called Matthew Stafford A “Sore Loser” After The Video Spread

The video quickly became a talking point among Broncos fans and NFL followers. Many focused less on the reason for the spit and more on how the moment looked after such a frustrating defeat.

One fan wrote, “Nice fucking pass Matt.”

Corey Davis reacted, “So classy. First time in Denver since 2011, chalk up another loss!”

Juan from Jokes & Deals & Freebies added, “Lost the game, took it out on the hallway. The tunnel never dropped a pass.”

Another fan wrote, “Stafford just lost the game and then lost the last bit of cool he had left. That spit says more than the box score.”

Other reactions were just as direct. One fan called Stafford's action “Disrespectful, unprofessional, sad,” while another simply wrote, “Sore loser!”

There is no confirmed explanation from Stafford about why he spat in the tunnel. Fans have drawn their own conclusions from the video, but his intent remains unclear.

For the Rams, the 30-26 defeat is the bigger concern. Los Angeles dropped to 1-2 after failing to protect a large halftime lead.

Stafford and the Rams now turn toward Week 4, with a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles ahead. After a loss that brought both football criticism and a viral postgame moment, Los Angeles will need a strong response.