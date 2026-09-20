Los Angeles Chargers fans hoping Sunday's result against the Las Vegas Raiders would look different from the Arizona Cardinals debacle got the same scoreline for their trouble. Raiders 26, Chargers 14. Again at SoFi Stadium. Again at home. Again by twelve points, and again against a team that finished with three wins last season.

As ESPN's Arash Markazi was quick to point out, this is the first time since 2023 that the Chargers have started 0-2. That was Brandon Staley's final season, the year he was fired. Jim Harbaugh is not Brandon Staley, and nobody is suggesting his job is under threat eight days into the season. But the statistical coincidence is sitting there, and so is the pattern behind it.

What Went Wrong Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2

The Week 2 loss compounded every concern the Week 1 loss raised. Justin Herbert entered the season playing under a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, whose system should theoretically unlock the talent around Herbert with spacing, motion and yards after catch. Through two games it has produced 28 combined points, both as home favorites, both against teams that the Chargers should comfortably handle. Herbert threw for 209 yards in Week 1 and struggled to sustain drives. The turnover differential sits at minus-2 for the season. Ladd McConkey, the Chargers' top receiving threat, is day-to-day with a rib injury he sustained in Week 1 and his absence has been visible.

The Raiders ran the ball effectively with Ashton Jeanty, who had 147 scrimmage yards in the opener and continues to pressure defenses with his physical running style. Kirk Cousins managed the game cleanly for Las Vegas, who did not need to do anything spectacular to win.

Why It Is Too Early to Panic but Not Too Early to Ask Questions

Two weeks is not a season. The Chargers have a capable roster, a proven head coach, and a quarterback in Herbert who has shown the ability to find his footing when the pieces around him click. McDaniel's systems have historically taken time to install, and the sample size is still small.

But the 2023 warning sits in the background. The Chargers went 0-2 then, Staley was fired before Christmas, and a rebuild followed. The roster and coaching staff are different now. The early results, at least on the scoreboard, are not.