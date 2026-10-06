Seattle's running back room needed help, and Joe Mixon gave the Seahawks a name they knew could handle NFL carries. The 30-year-old veteran worked out for Seattle on Monday as the team dealt with injuries to rookie Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet's delayed return. Coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Mixon was going through the signing process, with the move expected to send him to the practice squad after he passed his physical.

Seattle Seahawks add veteran RB Joe Mixon

Price, the team's first-round pick, went on injured reserve with a chest injury and will miss at least three more games. Charbonnet had returned to practice after recovering from an ACL tear, but Macdonald said he would not play against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

Jacardia Wright, the lone running back on the practice squad before Mixon's arrival, was dealing with a foot issue too. “We're down runners,” Macdonald said Monday. “We need running backs. He's a good running back.” That pretty much summed up Seattle's situation.

That left Emanuel Wilson carrying the biggest load. He responded with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in Seattle's 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He added three catches for 39 yards and another score, giving the Seahawks enough production to get through a difficult week at the position. Mixon's arrival gave Seattle another experienced option rather than forcing the current group to stretch even thinner.

Joe Mixon returned after a lost 2025 season

The move marked Mixon's first NFL opportunity since a foot injury kept him out for the entire 2025 season with the Houston Texans. Houston released him in March, leaving his next step unclear after a 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns while earning his second Pro Bowl selection.

Before that setback, Mixon had built a substantial résumé across Cincinnati and Houston. The Bengals drafted him in the second round in 2017, and he spent his first seven seasons there before moving to Houston in 2024. He has 7,428 rushing yards and 60 rushing touchdowns across his career, along with 2,448 receiving yards and 14 touchdown catches.

Mixon appeared to hint at the move himself Monday, posting “12's WHAT'S HATNIN!!!!!” on X. The Seahawks now have a veteran who can compete with Wilson and George Holani for work, while Price and Charbonnet work toward their returns.