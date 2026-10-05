The Los Angeles Rams were victorious in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and there was more drama than just the game itself. Sean McVay's team made a comeback from being 10 points behind to winning 24-20. This team managed to do its best on the last minutes of the game, where Kyren Williams scored the winning touchdown. But right after that, the coach of the Los Angeles Rams assembled his teammates during the game and asked them to have faith. It was an expression of trust in the team. However, a viral video made everything worse soon after.

Sean McVay Helped The Los Angeles Rams Find Their Belief And Complete The Comeback

It was when the Rams were trailing by 10 points with about seven minutes left. The defense prevented the Eagles from widening the lead and gave Matthew Stafford an opportunity to react.

McVay later addressed his players during the game itself. This happened because head coaches do not often stop for a full team meeting during a game.

“I don't remember exactly,” McVay told reporters when asked what he said. “It was just more of what is on my heart to just say, ‘Guys, we're capable. You got to believe, and we got to just string good plays together. Our defense is doing everything that they can to keep us in this game.'”

It wasn't all about McVay, who admitted that the players were the reason why his message was effective. Matthew Stafford also appreciated his coach for giving the team confidence at the right time.

Sean McVay Having A Meeting With The Entire Rams Offense. Literally The WHOLE Offense https://t.co/pappnieLtG — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 4, 2026

The win broke a losing streak for the Rams in their latest match-up with Nick Sirianni's Eagles. Los Angeles had been defeated by Philadelphia earlier in the 2024 NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Viral Los Angeles Rams Coaches And Philadelphia Eagles Fans Clash Quickly Overshadows The Big Win

Soon enough, the comeback generated another hot topic. Footage from the game revealed Rams coaches seemingly banging on the glass and making offensive hand gestures towards the Eagles fans.

They were noticed hurling drinks at the glass. The identity of the coaches was yet to be confirmed, and the Rams had not released a statement about the incident as of Sunday night.

The video instantly received various responses from fans who were active online. One of the fans said that this was really bad for the Rams since they had already taken the lead and needed to let the scoreboard do the talking.

One fan tried to justify the staff by stating that the Eagles fans must have been talking to the coaches all through the game.

This was then compared to the latest A'ja Wilson case and questioned the behavior seen around professional sports.

“Very classy team the rams are.”

However, the viral video took some attention from the huge turnaround that both McVay and the Rams were undergoing at the time. Los Angeles managed to show some fight towards the end, with a score of 24-20 against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving McVay yet another reason to believe in his team.