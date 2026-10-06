San Diego State football is dealing with a growing mumps outbreak just days before its first Pac-12 game against Texas State. San Diego County Public Health Services said on September 30 that the outbreak had reached 14 confirmed cases and one probable case. The cases are linked to one athletic team, which The San Diego Union-Tribune reported is the football team. The Aztecs' availability report also listed 32 players, with 17 marked out or doubtful, although not all absences are linked to mumps.

San Diego State Mumps Outbreak Grows Before Texas State Game

The situation has changed for Sean Lewis and San Diego State. The university first reported three confirmed and two probable mumps cases on September 18. By September 30, that number had risen to 14 confirmed cases and one probable case. San Diego County said one associated case is outside the athletic team.

The bigger concern is the timing. San Diego State is scheduled to face Texas State on Saturday, while its first availability report listed 32 players. Of those, 17 were marked either out or doubtful. Reuters reported that it is still unclear how many players will miss the game because of the outbreak, since the report also includes football-related and non-football-related issues.

Lewis has also refused to identify players linked to the outbreak, citing privacy rules. “There's a lot of different things going on that are football-related and non-football-related,” Lewis said. “Due to FERPA and HIPAA, I'm not gonna comment any further on that.” That leaves player availability as a major question heading into Saturday.

San Diego State Takes Action As Mumps Cases Rise

The university and health officials are now focused on limiting further spread. SDSU Student Health Services said daily screening, testing and contact tracing are being carried out, while close contacts are being offered an additional MMR vaccine dose. The university also arranged a free booster clinic for students.

Mumps can spread through close contact, including coughing, sneezing, talking and sharing food or drinks. San Diego County Public Health Services said symptoms can include fever, headache and swelling around the jaw caused by inflamed salivary glands. Symptoms can appear 12 to 25 days after exposure.

For San Diego State, the outbreak adds another issue to an already difficult start. The Aztecs are 1-3 and are preparing for Texas State in their first Pac-12 game. Lewis described the situation as a “storm” but told reporters his players need to be ready to step in when needed.