Rob Gronkowski has changed his tune on whether Tom Brady needs help finding a date. Just two weeks after offering his former teammate a playful idea of what he should look for in a partner, Gronk now says Brady has one major advantage on his side: his looks. Speaking at the 41st Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner in New York City on Oct. 5, Gronkowski made it clear he does not think the 49-year-old NFL icon needs a wingman. “his good looks” are enough, he told People, adding that Brady “doesn't need no help” when it comes to getting a date.

Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady's looks do the work

Gronkowski's latest comments are a sharp contrast to what he said on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" on Sept. 24. During that appearance, he was asked what kind of person would suit Brady, and his answer focused less on looks and more on personality.

Gronk said Brady needed someone who is "sweet," has a "great soul" and brings "very positive energy." He then made the conversation even more personal by jokingly telling hosts Sheinelle Jones and Justin Sylvester, "Someone like my mother."

The former Patriots tight end quickly realized how that sounded and corrected himself. "Not my mom, but someone like my mom." He then joked that his mother would probably love the idea, saying she would be like, "'That's the best birthday present ever!'"

That exchange offered a glimpse into how closely Gronk knows Brady after years together in New England. His latest comments, though, suggest he thinks Brady's dating life is hardly a problem that needs solving.

Tom Brady's dating life remains a subject of speculation

Brady has largely kept his romantic life private since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, ending their 13-year marriage. He was briefly linked to model Irina Shayk in 2023, and more recently, speculation has connected him with Alix Earle.

Those rumors gained attention after Brady and Earle were both seen at a New Year's Eve party in St. Barth's and later at a pre-Super Bowl party in San Francisco in February. Brady has not publicly confirmed a relationship with Earle.

The speculation continued into the summer. After his 49th birthday in August, Brady was photographed in the South of France with an unidentified blonde woman. Photos obtained by Page Six showed Brady in a black one-piece swimsuit before he was later seen snorkeling in the ocean with the woman. He has not identified her or explained the nature of their relationship.

There is also a practical reason Brady may not be rushing into anything. In January, he told People that he "doesn't have much time for a personal life" or much time for himself. Instead, he said he has enjoyed working and spending time with his children.

Brady has three children: son John "Jack" Edward Thomas with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake with Bündchen. For now, Gronkowski seems convinced Brady can handle the dating side on his own. His reasoning is simple: the former quarterback already has the best wingman he could ask for.