Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes took a shot at Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak after the Kansas City Chiefs came back to win 30-27 on Sunday. Kubiak had been confident when he spoke to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson at halftime, with the Raiders leading 13-10. “We're winning. We're gonna win the game,” Kubiak said while heading toward the locker room. The Raiders could not make that prediction come true. Kansas City scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and finished the comeback with a late lead that Las Vegas could not overturn. Brittany later shared photos from the game and brought Kubiak's halftime words back in her caption, adding a smirking emoji. The post also drew a response from Patrick's mother, Randi Mahomes.

Klint Kubiak's bold halftime call falls apart

The Raiders had looked comfortable for much of the first half. Their defense had kept Mahomes and the Chiefs from finding much rhythm, and Las Vegas went into the break with the lead.

That changed after halftime. Mahomes started finding more room, while Kansas City's running game also became a bigger factor. Kenneth Walker III had a major role in the comeback, including a 76-yard run that put the Chiefs in position to score.

Mahomes ended the game with 225 passing yards and two touchdowns. Kansas City's late surge put pressure back on the Raiders, who had entered the game unbeaten.

Las Vegas still had an opportunity at the end. Kirk Cousins' final drive ended with an interception, allowing Kansas City to leave Allegiant Stadium with its fourth straight win.

Brittany Mahomes brings back Kubiak's own words

Brittany did not need a long response. She simply used Kubiak's halftime statement alongside her game-day photos, turning the coach's confident prediction into a post-game jab.

Patrick Mahomes reacted with three red heart emojis. Randi Mahomes also joined the comments, writing, “And We won!!!!”

Kubiak was asked about his prediction after the Raiders lost. He did not try to dress it up or suggest he had been joking.

“That's how I felt,” Kubiak said, according to the Associated Press. “So I just said what I felt.”

The Chiefs had the answer on the field. Brittany's post came afterward, once there was a final score to settle the argument.