Patrick Mahomes knows what Fernando Mendoza is going through because he has already lived it. The Raiders made Mendoza the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Kirk Cousins has remained their starting quarterback through the opening four games. That has left Mendoza watching rather than playing, a familiar position for Mahomes during his rookie season in Kansas City. After the Chiefs' 30-27 win over Las Vegas, Mahomes explained why he believes the arrangement could help Mendoza. His point was simple: having the right veteran in front of a young quarterback can shape what happens when his opportunity finally arrives.

Patrick Mahomes thinks Kirk Cousins can help Fernando Mendoza

Mahomes spent his first NFL season behind Alex Smith, who started for Kansas City in 2017. The rookie did not have to carry the offense immediately. Instead, he had time to watch Smith prepare, operate the team and deal with the daily demands that come with being an NFL quarterback.

Mahomes sees something similar in Las Vegas. Cousins is not just holding Mendoza's place on the depth chart. He is giving the rookie a close look at how a veteran quarterback handles the job.

“It's going to do a lot of great things for him,” Mahomes said of Mendoza learning from Cousins. “I mean, Kirk is a true pro, like a quarterback, and knows how to run the court of the room, the team, everything the right way, and he's gonna do it the right way.”

That matters because Mendoza entered the league with enormous expectations. As the first overall pick, there is an obvious temptation to get him on the field and see what he can do. The Raiders have resisted that pressure so far.

Cousins has also given them little reason to make a sudden change. He has helped Las Vegas open the season 3-1, including a strong showing against Kansas City despite the 30-27 defeat. Cousins threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

Could Fernando Mendoza follow the same path as Patrick Mahomes?

The comparison is not about saying Mendoza will become Mahomes. It is about giving him a similar environment to learn before the responsibility becomes his.

Mahomes eventually took over from Smith in 2018 and became the foundation of Kansas City's offense. That experience remains important when he looks at a young quarterback in the same position.

“I mean, he had a bad injury kind of late in his career for him to kind of get back to where he was before that, to be able to deal,” Mahomes said of Cousins. “I mean, he started the season off great, and so it'll be great for Fernando to learn and just take in because, I mean, you don't know until you're in the NFL.”

There was also a lighter side to Mahomes' advice. He joked that he hopes Cousins does not teach Mendoza too well, given how his own arrangement with Smith eventually turned out.

For the Raiders, though, that is probably the ideal problem. Mendoza can learn without being rushed, while Cousins gives Las Vegas a veteran capable of keeping the team competitive. The rookie's moment will come, but Mahomes' own career offers one reason to believe waiting does not have to mean falling behind.