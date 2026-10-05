Kirk Cousins may have lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback gave another reason to keep Fernando Mendoza on the sideline. The No. 1 overall pick has been learning from Cousins instead of being rushed into the starting job, and Mahomes knows exactly how useful that can be. He spent his rookie season backing up Alex Smith before taking over in Kansas City. Looking back at his own experience, Mahomes had one funny request for Cousins: just don't make Mendoza too good too soon.

Why Patrick Mahomes doesn't want Cousins to help Mendoza too much

Mahomes praised Cousins for giving Mendoza a veteran example to follow while speaking after Kansas City's Week 4 win. He believes the Raiders rookie can pick up valuable lessons simply by being around a quarterback who understands how to handle an NFL team.

“It's going to do a lot of great things for him,” Mahomes said. “Kirk is a true pro.”

He pointed to Cousins' command of the quarterback room and the way he handles the team as reasons Mendoza can benefit from the arrangement. Mahomes then brought up his own time behind Smith, which he commented had a playful edge.

“It'll be great for Fernando to learn and just take in because, I mean, you don't know until you're in the NFL,” he said. “Hopefully not too much because it went really well for me and Alex, and hopefully maybe not that much unless I'm gone or something like that.”

Kirk Cousins has given the Raiders time to wait

Mendoza has not needed to force his way onto the field because Cousins has given Las Vegas many reasons to stay patient. The 38-year-old quarterback entered the season with a major role to play and has helped the Raiders open 3-1.

Even Sunday's defeat showed why Las Vegas can afford to keep Mendoza on the sideline. Cousins threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs, keeping the Raiders within one score until the final moments.

Through four games, Cousins had 1,026 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. His production has taken away the pressure to immediately hand the offense to the rookie. That gives Mendoza something valuable that Mahomes once had with Smith: time. Instead of being pushed into the starting job because of the draft status attached to his name, he can watch Cousins run the offense and learn what the position demands.