Patrick Mahomes had some advice for Fernando Mendoza after seeing the Las Vegas Raiders rookie from the other sideline on Sunday night. Mendoza is currently behind Kirk Cousins, giving the No. 1 pick a chance to watch a veteran quarterback handle the offense. Mahomes knows that situation well. He spent his rookie season behind Alex Smith before becoming Kansas City's starter in 2018. For Mahomes, having Cousins in front of Mendoza could be a good thing, especially with the veteran playing well for Las Vegas. The Raiders are 3-1 after their 30-27 loss to the Chiefs, and Cousins has thrown for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns through four games.

Patrick Mahomes Has One Message For Fernando Mendoza

Mahomes praised Cousins while talking about what Mendoza can take from the veteran quarterback.

“It's going to do a lot of great things for him,” Mahomes said. “Kirk is a true pro. It'll be great for Fernando to learn and just take in.

“Hopefully not too much, because it went really well for me and Alex. Maybe not that much unless I'm gone, or something like that.”

Mahomes' reference to Alex Smith came from his own rookie experience. Smith started for Kansas City in 2017 while Mahomes waited for his opportunity.

Cousins has given the Raiders no clear reason to change their plans so far. He threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas City, keeping Las Vegas in the game until the final stages.

Kirk Cousins Explains What He Can Do For Fernando Mendoza

Cousins also sees his own performance as part of his responsibility toward Mendoza. Mark Schlereth shared the quarterback's comments during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“Kirk Cousins told me, ‘Hey man, the best thing I can do for Fernando Mendoza is play great and show him what an NFL offense is supposed to look like. That's the best thing I can do for him,'” Mark Schlereth said on The Rich Eisen Show.

Raiders general manager John Spytek has also pointed to the team's record as one factor that could affect Mendoza's path to the field.

“If Kirk's in there and we're 7-3 after 10 games, that's different than if we're 3-7,” Spytek said. “That's probably ultimately what kept Mahomes on the bench. They were in the playoffs. They were in the race through the whole thing.”

For now, Cousins has the starting job and Mendoza is waiting. Mahomes knows from experience that waiting behind the right veteran can be a very different start to an NFL career.