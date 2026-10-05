Patrick Mahomes, the famous Kansas City Chiefs QB, knows the entire situation Fernando Mendoza has been going through. Mahomes once sat behind a veteran while waiting for his own chance to come. Similarly, the Raiders have currently placed rookie QB Mendoza in a similar situation. After the Chiefs defeated Las Vegas 30-27 on Sunday, the Chiefs star shared a message about Mendoza's development and the role Kirk Cousins can play in it. Mahomes spent his rookie season learning from Alex Smith before becoming the Chiefs' starter in 2018. Now, Cousins has a big role in Las Vegas. Plus, Mendoza waits for his chance to finally come. The whole situation kind of mimics Mahomes' early NFL years, but the star QB does not expect the two situations to be entirely the same

Patrick Mahomes Wants Fernando Mendoza to Learn From Kirk Cousins

Mahomes spoke about Mendoza after the Chiefs' 30-27 win over the Raiders. During that press conference, the pro-QB pointed to the relationship between Cousins and Mendoza as something the rookie can use to improve.

He said, “It's going to do a lot of great things for him; Kirk is a true pro.” The popular NFL player further added, “It'll be great for Fernando to learn and just take in.”

Mahomes further connected Mendoza's present situation to his own time with Alex Smith.

“Hopefully not too much; it went really well for me and Alex, maybe not that much unless I'm gone, or something like that,” Mahomes said after the game.

The reference comes from Mahomes' first season in Kansas City. The Chiefs drafted him in 2017, but Smith remained the starter while Mahomes learned the offence. Mahomes made his first NFL start in the 2017 season finale and became the full-time starter in 2018.

Mendoza now faces a similar wait. The Raiders signed Cousins this year, and the veteran quarterback has helped give the team a strong start.

Las Vegas Raiders' 3-1 Start Could Keep Fernando Mendoza Waiting

Cousins has helped Las Vegas reach 3-1 after four games. Through the first four weeks, he has thrown for 1,026 yards and 11 TDs, giving the Raiders little reason to rush Mendoza into the lineup.

Raiders pro-GM John Spytek also explained in August that the team would consider the bigger picture when deciding when Mendoza should play. Speaking to Charles Robinson, Spytek pointed to the team's record, practice performance and the difference between a winning and losing season.

“If Kirk's in there and we're 7-3 after 10 games, that's different than if we're 3-7,” Spytek said in August.

Cousins showed that value again against Kansas City. He threw for 365 yards and two TD even though the Raiders ultimately failed to secure a win. Las Vegas led 13-10 entering the fourth quarter before the Chiefs pulled away.

Mendoza still has plenty to learn from Cousins. Mark Schlereth said on “The Rich Eisen Show" that Cousins believes his best help for Mendoza is playing well and showing him what an NFL offense should look like.

As of now, the Raiders have a winning record, Cousins has control of the offense, and Mendoza gets more time to learn. Mahomes knows that waiting can pay off.