Nikki Bella was back at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for the Eagles' 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The WWE Hall of Famer attended with twin sister Brie Bella and shared photos from the game. Her return drew attention because her previous Eagles appearance helped spark dating rumors involving cornerback Cooper DeJean. Those rumors later faded, with DeJean now linked to Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Abby Summers. Bella's latest visit, then, was less about old speculation and more about her clear connection to Philadelphia.

Nikki Bella was present at the Eagles-Rams game

Bella's latest Eagles appearance was notable because it showed that her interest in the team did not disappear when the Cooper DeJean rumors cooled.

She wore a Kelly green top with matching green and white pants, finishing the look with a vintage Eagles bomber jacket. She also attended the game with Brie, and the sisters spent time around several Philadelphia sports figures.

Me https://t.co/PwBXTlXWOh — Nikki Bella (@Nikkibella6871) October 5, 2026

The pair also posed with broadcaster Erin Andrews and former Eagles star Julie Ertz. The sisters also took several photos with the Eagles cheerleading team. Bella later shared a carousel of images from the afternoon, showing fans her experience at Lincoln Financial Field.

That matters because Bella's Eagles connection goes back beyond the dating chatter. Her appearance at an Eagles game last year put her in the same conversation as DeJean after she was seen posing near his locker. Bella even played along with it during WWE programming.

Still, neither Bella nor DeJean publicly confirmed a relationship. By February, Bella had said she was single, while DeJean also pushed back on the idea that he had a public relationship.

What about Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean rumours?

There is little reason to treat Bella's latest Eagles visit as evidence that the old romance rumors have returned.

The DeJean-Bella story has largely moved on for now. DeJean later was linked to Cowboys cheerleader Abby Summers. The two were seen together at the Kentucky Derby, adding another chapter to the story.

Bella, meanwhile, has continued to show her support for the Eagles. Her presence at Sunday's game is easier to explain without connecting it to DeJean.

The timing also gave her another reason to draw attention. The Eagles suffered a painful and costly loss in front of their home crowd after blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. Matthew Stafford engineered two 10-play touchdown drives, including a 98-yard march, as the Rams rallied to take a 24-20 lead with just over a minute left.

Philadelphia could not answer. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense turned the ball over on downs, sending the team to its second straight loss.

For Bella, the afternoon became another Eagles outing in Philadelphia. For fans, the DeJean rumors remain part of the backstory, but her latest appearance does not appear to revive them.