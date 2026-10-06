It is increasingly being questioned what Jerry Jeudy will be doing with the Cleveland Browns team in the coming few weeks.The Browns stand at 3-1, yet Jeudy has not been an integral part of their new offensive game plan. He has only managed five receptions for 62 yards through this season. On the other hand, Denzel Boston and K.C. Concepcion, the two rookie players, have gained some recognition at the same time. Thus, this makes Jeudy one of the names to look out for in the NFL before the trade deadline.

Cleveland Browns Rookies Are Making Jerry Jeudy's Role Smaller

However, the Browns did not anticipate encountering such a dilemma so soon. The team's offensive performance has been on the rise, and this has been attributed to the performances by the young receivers.

Boston and Concepcion are given opportunities to showcase their prowess on the field, thus reducing the workload for Jeudy.

This is the reason behind his name surfacing among those of the players who might face a trade deal.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Cleveland has gotten a lot of production out of Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, their two rookie wide receivers; Jeudy being squeezed out, he could be had before the trade deadline."

The Cleveland Browns do not have to consider trading Jeudy because the team is performing well. Nevertheless, if there is a team facing some issues in its receiver position, then the Browns will entertain such a move.

Sometimes we're so quick to throw people away. But we don't win this game with those two catches by @jerryjeudy. Thanks for keeping your head in the game young man. https://t.co/GvNSYBONfk — ????????BROWN SPIDER ADVENTURES!!!????????2026 Browns 16-1 (@BrownSpiderCLE) October 4, 2026

A switch of teams would mean a new beginning for Jeudy.

Jerry Jeudy Could Find A Better Fantasy Role With Another Team

Jerry Jeudy's matter is also concerning to fantasy football players. At the moment, his worth is minimal as he is not getting enough opportunities to play. However, all this can change if he transfers to an offense that requires him.

Some teams that could benefit from the presence of a good receiver include the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. A transfer to any of these teams will not guarantee for instant success, but Jeudy may have better chances.

However, there is one reason for precaution. It should be noted that the player has not been reliable in the fantasy football scene and, therefore, a different jersey number cannot instantly make him a starter.

For the Browns, the dilemma will depend on what will be of greatest advantage to the club. They have rookies developing, their offense is scoring and Jeudy is not getting sufficient time on the field.

However, if all this remains the same until November 10 NFL trade deadline, Jerry Jeudy will be one of the most intriguing names to follow.