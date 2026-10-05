The NFL is looking into a heated exchange between Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride and line judge Jeff Seeman after Seeman appeared to swear at the player during Sunday's loss to the New York Giants. The incident happened late in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium after McBride believed he had been hit before a pass arrived without a pass interference flag being thrown. A CBS camera caught Seeman appearing to tell McBride “f*** you” twice. McBride then pointed toward the camera after realizing the exchange had been recorded. The NFL has confirmed it is reviewing what happened, while the NFL Players Association has called the official's conduct unacceptable.

Trey McBride challenges Jeff Seeman after missed pass interference call

The Cardinals were trailing 27-24 when Jacoby Brissett threw toward McBride on a third-and-2 play. New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips made contact with McBride before the ball arrived, but no penalty was called.

McBride went toward Seeman to argue that a flag should have been thrown. The exchange quickly became heated, with the official appearing to direct profanity at the Cardinals tight end.

CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala was close enough to hear the conversation. She later explained that McBride was upset but did not curse at the official.

“I was standing right there,” she wrote on X after the game. “What's wild is that it all started with Trey McBride saying “please” when pleading his case for a PI flag. He was heated for sure, but I never heard a curse from him. The harshest he got was, “You're ruining the game.”

McBride appeared to notice that the CBS camera had captured the exchange and pointed toward it. He then smiled as a Cardinals staff member moved him away from Seeman.

NFL reviews Jeff Seeman incident as JC Tretter demands accountability

The NFL is now reviewing the exchange. The league's statement came after NFLPA executive director JC Tretter shared footage of the incident and criticized Seeman's conduct.

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable,” he wrote on X. “Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

The moment came during a difficult finish for Arizona. The Cardinals were forced to punt after the disputed play, and the Giants added a field goal. Arizona had one final chance, but Brissett was intercepted by Deonte Banks, who returned the ball for a touchdown as time expired.

McBride finished with seven catches for 31 yards on 12 targets. He has 26 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Cardinals, now 1-3, will host the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

