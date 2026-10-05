It is clear that the NFL picture has undergone some changes since Week 4. For instance, the San Francisco 49ers are currently ranked at the top of one big ranking owing to their undefeated record while the Kansas City Chiefs have been moving up after yet another narrow victory. On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills, which were initially at the No. 1 spot in one ranking in the beginning of the week, have since fallen due to their loss to the New England Patriots. The Chicago Bears have made one of the biggest climbs in the rankings as their defense and coaching begin to attract attention.

San Francisco 49ers And Kansas City Chiefs Make The Biggest Push

The San Francisco 49ers continue their winning streak and remain unbeaten at 4-0. The 49ers' defense limited the Denver Broncos in most of the game, while Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel made some crucial plays. This was enough for San Francisco to be ranked as No. 1 in the recent Sportsnaut rankings.

The Kansas City Chiefs rose to No. 2 on the rankings after beating the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes contributed significantly to help the Chiefs survive a late fight in Las Vegas. Kansas City remained unbeaten after this game and is now No. 2 on Sportsnaut rankings.

Handled business. https://t.co/znWq7cWLs5 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 4, 2026

The Chicago Bears were at No. 6 last week but are now at No. 3. Ben Johnson has been assisting in keeping the offense productive despite the absence of Caleb Williams. The defense has also been impressive. This combination makes Chicago Bears one of the most interesting teams entering Week 5.

Buffalo Bills Fall While Cleveland Browns And Las Vegas Raiders Rise

The Buffalo Bills went down from No. 1 to No. 4 because of the New England Patriots scoring an amazing road win. Josh Allen and his teammates remain an excellent squad, however, this defeat proved that there is no guarantee for a successful run through the AFC East division.

At the same time, the New England Patriots rose from No. 15 to No. 12 because of their incredible victory. Drake Maye reacted positively to his bad first-half performance and assisted in the Patriots' comeback which raised their hopes for Week 5.

Finally, the Cleveland Browns went up from No. 22 to No. 18 because of being 3-1 already at the start of Week 5. Deshaun Watson had some issues, yet, the Browns continue winning.

The Las Vegas Raiders jumped all the way up to No. 10 after having been previously ranked at No. 13. Although they lost to Kansas City, they cannot be considered as underachievers given their current 3-1 record.

However, some teams have already heard a warning bell for Week 5. The Denver Broncos fell from No. 4 to No. 11 after getting defeated by San Francisco. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles fell from No. 12 to No. 16 following their latest loss. Even though the Houston Texans are still winless at 0-4, their performances suggest that they deserve a little more recognition.

Week 5 will give much more clarity, with the San Francisco 49ers meeting Seattle, Buffalo traveling to Los Angeles and the Chicago Bears visiting Green Bay.