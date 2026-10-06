The NFL scenario has changed greatly with Week 4, especially the case with Atlanta Falcons who show how much things have changed. They have climbed to No. 21 on the power rankings by Bleacher Report because of their superb performance, while the Miami Dolphins remain low down again because of their defeat. The Dolphins have maintained their position at the bottom of the power rankings at No. 32 after their 15-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. There is a great disparity between the two sides in Week 4.

Atlanta Falcons Are Beginning to Develop a Clear Identity

However, two weeks ago, the Atlanta Falcons seemed like a team that is not ready to make an impact. Nevertheless, things have taken an unexpected turn.

With two wins on the road already behind them, the Falcons became a more cohesive unit. Michael Penix Jr. was able to introduce some discipline into his team's offensive system. The Falcons could count on Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. to take on their opponents before going for a deeper pass.

Moreover, Drake London became a vital element of their plan. The Falcons do not have to count solely on their passing game. They can just run the ball, control the tempo of the game, and only then use their passing game when necessary.

“Will the real Atlanta Falcons please stand up?”

There is now a better answer to this question.

“First off, I wanna give honor to God. Without him, I wouldn't be here… I gotta give thanks to Him in all He's blessed me to do… I just gotta give thanks to Jesus.” - Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson after their 45-24 win over New Orleans Saints https://t.co/YnzjyxH7Rz — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) October 6, 2026

The Atlanta Falcons were able to climb up in the rankings from 25th to 21st according to Bleacher Report thanks to their 45-24 win against the New Orleans Saints. It remains to be seen whether their performance was real or not during the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami Dolphins Have Many Questions Despite Another Loss

The Miami Dolphins, however, face yet another issue. The team suffered its fourth consecutive loss and is now ranked as 32nd in the standings.

The Miami offense managed just 198 yards in the face-off with the Vikings. The team has had problems gaining yards lately, and the absence of De'Von Achane only complicated things further.

While there was some positive news for the Miami Dolphins coming from Ollie Gordon's performance on the ground, it will require much more than that from a backup running back to address the issues that the team faces now. The quarterback Malik Willis is currently under enormous pressure.

The next match of Miami against the Cincinnati Bengals will be very important because Cincinnati, which won two out of four matches so far, will offer them a great chance to win their first match.

Atlanta's season seems to be turning for the better, while Miami's is getting worse with every game.