“Pretty lame suspensions.” That was one fan's reaction after the NFL handed line judge Jeff Seeman a two-game suspension and referee Adrian Hill a one-game ban for separate incidents with players in Week 4. Seeman appeared to curse at Cardinals tight end Trey McBride after a disputed no-call. Hill yelled at Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson after being knocked down during Minnesota's win over Miami. The NFL described both incidents as unprofessional conduct toward a player. The penalties, however, did not satisfy everyone watching from outside the field.

Why NFL fans were unhappy with the suspensions

Seeman's two-game ban drew plenty of criticism.“Good, it still feels too light,” one fan wrote, questioning whether officials were being held to the same standard as players. Another commenter, who identified themselves as a former referee, kept it even shorter: “Pretty lame suspensions.”

NFL Players Association executive director JC Tretter took the argument further. He said officials cannot be given a different standard when players are expected to control themselves around referees.“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable,” Tretter wrote. “Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

One fan did not even focus on the outbursts. The bigger irritation, according to that reaction, was the effect officiating had been having on games lately.“Never for bad calls though,” another fan added. That complaint hit the Seeman incident particularly hard because the argument started with a play that had a direct impact on Arizona's possession.

Trey McBride was at the center of Seeman's incident

The Cardinals were down 27-24 to the Giants with less than five minutes left when McBride went toward Seeman after an incomplete third-down pass.McBride believed Giants cornerback Dru Phillips had made illegal contact before the ball arrived. No flag came. Cameras then appeared to catch Seeman directing profanity at McBride during the exchange.

Arizona punted with 4:53 left. The Giants added a field goal before Deonte Banks returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown as time expired. McBride finished with seven catches for 31 yards on 12 targets, but the no-call became one of the most discussed moments from the loss.

The Hill incident unfolded differently. Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II blocked Wilson into Hill after the whistle, knocking the referee down. Wilson immediately offered him a hand. Hill got up on his own and angrily pointed Wilson back toward the huddle. Wilson later laughed about the exchange and said he apologized after explaining what had happened. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell defended Hill too, calling him “a really good official.”