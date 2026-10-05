The New England Patriots left the Week 4 win against the Buffalo Bills with a lot more than just a large division win. Mike Vrabel had to field questions from C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who raised doubts about the importance of the game-winning reception made by Efton Chism III. Gardner-Johnson said that he will probably never hear from Chism again because he is only a practice squad player. Vrabel did not let the comment slide. In addition, the Patriots have a new issue following Mack Hollins' calf injury.

Mike Vrabel Answers C.J. Gardner-Johnson After New England Patriots' Big Win

C.J. Gardner-Johnson did not think very highly of the Patriots following their 29-26 victory. He believed that Buffalo played well enough to win and wondered how much the Patriots had actuyally done better.

Gardner-Johnson's remarks did not take long to reach Mike Vrabel.

In a recent episode of “The Greg Hill Show,” the Patriots head coach provided a short yet very powerful reply.

“For a guy who's been on eight teams in four years, I guess he knows the drill,” Vrabel said.

Gardner-Johnson's remarks came after he referred to Efton Chism III as a practice squad player. This part was wrong because Chism has been a member of New England's 53-man roster for the current season.

Chism scored the game-winning touchdown in the closing minutes of the Patriots' victory against Buffalo and provided his team with another reason to celebrate the tough win.

The #Patriots will explore bringing in a wide receiver with A.J. Brown and Mack Hollins dealing with injuries, per HC Mike Vrabel. "Sure. Anybody that can help us, we'll go exploring here shortly." ( @Patriots) https://t.co/Xa7E3D8Hl2 — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) October 5, 2026

Gardner-Johnson and Vrabel have thus added a new element to their ongoing rivalry ahead of the teams' next meeting.

Mack Hollins Injury Gives New England Patriots Another Problem

The New England Patriots also had to pay attention to the health of Mack Hollins.

The veteran wide receiver suffered an injury in Sunday's game that affected his calf. The player seemed to hurt himself while he was not in contact with any opponent and later walked out of the game on one leg.

Vrabel added that Hollins may be out of practice for a couple of days, which can affect his availability for Week 5.

The team already has A.J. Brown on injured reserve. In case Hollins does not recover soon, Drake Maye will lose yet another option to work with on a deep route.

The Patriots may also need another wide receiver to replace Hollins temporarily until the player is healthy enough to play again.

For now, the Patriots have the win, an interesting confrontation with Buffalo and another injury problem to deal with before their next game.