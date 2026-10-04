It is obvious that Mike Vrabel was very frustrated when New England Patriots won 29-26 against the Buffalo Bills. It was an important win for the team that started the fourth week on a low note, but at the same time it earned a penalty to its coach. In fact, Vrabel was penalized due to some argument related to the decision regarding a defensive hold call involving Marcus Jones. Later on, he agreed that he has gone too far, but insisted that the decision was incorrect.

Mike Vrabel Admitted His Words Went Too Far After The Controversial Call

It happened at the end of the second quarter. The Bills got inside the 6-yard line of the Patriots and were on a third down. Josh Allen threw an incomplete pass, and it looked like the Patriots would be able to put an end to the drive.

But then Marcus Jones got penalized for defensive holding.

This gave the Bills an opportunity to get another set of downs. Referee Bill Vinovich called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Vrabel for his reaction to the call from the sidelines.

Vinovich later explained that Vrabel came up to the official and said the decision was a “f***ing terrible call.” Vrabel himself provided an explanation of what had happened.

“I probably shouldn't have swore,” Vrabel said. He also said he had used similar words many times before and felt the call was not a good one.

Vrabel also to the referee as "a little sensitive." However, he added that he apologized. This was important as he knew how damaging this penalty was for his team.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel in the locker room after the win: “We are gonna fight until they cut our f***ing hands off, okay? I promise you. Until they f***ing chop ‘em off, we're gonna f***ing fight and we're gonna f***ing swing.” ( @Patriots) https://t.co/pdnkgzs9c9 — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) October 4, 2026

The additional penalty was helpful for Buffalo to extend their drive. Just three plays after, Allen scored a touchdown to make the scoreboard read 14-14.

Mike Vrabel Believes The New England Patriots Are Back In The Race After Big Win

Despite this error, Vrabel had many reasons for celebrating. New England entered the game following a difficult September period and a heavy loss of 35-6 to Jacksonville Jaguars.

The win over Buffalo made a change in the atmosphere.

Vrabel said that the game result "gets us back in the race." Now New England is second with 2-2, while Buffalo has 3-1. Also, New England have the tiebreaker over Buffalo.

Drake Maye was also an important player during this match. Vrabel said that Maye went "toe-to-toe" with Allen, proving that the young quarterback could compete in a challenging game against one of the NFL's best players.

However, the Patriots have some things left to do. According to Vrabel, there are turnovers, among other things that need to be corrected. However, the victory proved that New England was able to compete even in a tough situation.

Moreover, Vrabel appreciated the efforts of those who contributed significantly to their victory. Efton Chism scored the touchdown that led them to a victory, while Ben Brown played the entire game at right guard position despite being the team's third option.