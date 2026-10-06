Michael Penix Jr. and Olivia are going from newlyweds to parents. The couple shared the news on Saturday, announcing that they are expecting their first child in spring 2027. Their Instagram post featured the two of them together with ultrasound pictures, and Olivia showing her baby bump. The announcement came five months after their May wedding, giving the Atlanta Falcons quarterback and his wife a beautiful reason to celebrate. For Penix, the news arrived just days after he returned to the field following his ACL recovery.

Michael Penix Jr. and Olivia expecting first baby

Penix and Olivia shared a 1:17-minute video titled “A Short Love Story By The Penix's,” set to Leon Bridges' “Coming Home.” The clip showed the couple dressed in matching white outfits before moving into the pregnancy reveal.

Olivia's baby bump appeared in the video, while ultrasound images gave viewers a first look at the little one on the way. One shot featured a teddy bear beside a blanket carrying the message, “Baby Penix, Spring 2027.” The couple summed up the news with a short caption: “Upgraded to mom and dad.” The Atlanta Falcons joined the celebration in the comments, writing, “Congrats, fam.”

Penix and Olivia married on May 2 after getting engaged in December 2024. Their relationship had been public since 2023, when they began sharing pictures. They met while Penix played quarterback at the University of Washington, while Olivia played soccer at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Penix returns to Falcons lineup after ACL recovery

The pregnancy announcement came days after Penix made his first start of the 2026 season. He missed Atlanta's opening two games while recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season, then returned against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

Penix helped the Falcons roll to a 35-14 victory, throwing for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The performance marked his first game back in the starting role after a 10-month absence.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski praised the work Penix put into his recovery, pointing to the extra time he spent in the weight room and training room.

Penix kept his own assessment measured after the win. “We got a long season to go,” he said. “That game was far from perfect, and that's what we're striving for each and every day.”