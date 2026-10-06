Michael Penix Jr. needed only 20 throws to help Atlanta put up 45 points in New Orleans on Monday night. That was enough for Bryant McFadden to notice how much harder the Falcons have become to defend. The former NFL cornerback praised Penix after Atlanta's 45–24 win over the Saints, its second consecutive victory since the quarterback returned to the starting lineup. Two weeks ago, the Falcons were 0–2 with just 16 points scored. Now they are back at .500, with a passing game that gives opponents something else to worry about.

Bryant McFadden Highlights What Penix Gives Atlanta

McFadden, a two-time Super Bowl champion, focused on what Penix's presence means for the receivers rather than treating Monday's result as a quarterback show.

“You didn't really respect them like that,” he said on NFL on CBS, in comments reported by PFSN.

His argument was that Atlanta had lacked someone who could consistently push the ball downfield during its opening two games. With Penix playing, defenses have to account for Drake London, Kyle Pitts and the other pass catchers while still dealing with Bijan Robinson.

Penix finished 15 of 20 for 223 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans. Five incompletions, no interception, and plenty of help around him.

London contributed 96 receiving yards, following his 194-yard outing against Green Bay. McFadden also pointed to the modest passing workload as a good fit for an offense capable of doing so much damage on the ground.



Falcons Find Their Balance In Second Straight Win

There was certainly no shortage of that on Monday. Bijan Robinson ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, opening Atlanta's scoring with a 59-yard run. Brian Robinson Jr. added three rushing touchdowns.

Penix still had an answer when New Orleans threatened to make the finish uncomfortable.

After Alvin Kamara's touchdown cut Atlanta's lead to 31–17 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons took five plays to score again. Penix found Jahan Dotson for a 31-yard touchdown, stretching the margin back to three scores.

Monday was also Penix's first professional start in New Orleans, a demanding setting for any quarterback.

Atlanta has scored 80 points across victories over Green Bay and New Orleans. The difference from those first two losses is substantial, although the running backs and offensive line deserve their share of the credit.Next comes Baltimore on Sunday night. For Penix, it is another chance to keep an offense moving that no longer has to lean quite so heavily on its running game.