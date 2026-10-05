Micah Parsons was not available on the field on Monday night, yet he still made his point about how he sees the game between the Falcons and the Saints. On X, the Packers pass rusher posted "Free Kyle Pitts!!". At halftime of the game, the Falcons had a 24-7 lead over their opponents. Pitts, who is the Falcons' $54 million tight end, made two receptions for 19 yards in the game. This performance matched his total number of receptions in the season, after just three games. Parsons is still recovering from an injury.

Why did Micah Parsons post "Free Kyle Pitts!!" during Falcons vs. Saints?

It was a brief post, but frustration with the situation had been growing for weeks. Pitts walked into the Monday night matchup with two receptions for 20 yards in three games played. No catch in the opener against Pittsburgh and one catch for 15 yards against Carolina in a losing effort.

Free Kyle Pitts!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 6, 2026

The Packers knew all about that on Sept. 24, when the Falcons downed Green Bay 35-14 at Lambeau Field. For Pitts, he finished the game with one reception for 5 yards. Even without him, the Falcons managed 498 yards in the game, with Bijan Robinson rushing for 194 and Drake London catching nine passes for 194.

It was the same old story for Monday night as well. In the first half, Atlanta racked up 255 yards. Robinson rushed for 103 yards and scored two touchdowns while London managed to haul in four passes for 82 yards.

Is Kyle Pitts' $54 million extension a problem for the Falcons?

In this offseason, Atlanta extended a three-year, $54 million contract with guarantees of $36 million to Pitts. In 2025, Pitts had an impressive season, posting 88 receptions for 928 receiving yards and five touchdowns, earning him second-team All-Pro honors. He was also the highest-drafted tight end ever in 2021.

The key point here is whether it is all about Pitts or winning with the Falcons now. Robinson and London run the show, and Michael Penix Jr. threw 256 yards against Green Bay without the help of his tight end. Every contract of this value brings an action plan to make the player shine.

Parsons can't really do anything sitting where he's sitting right now. Parsons is still listed as physically unable to perform, and coach Matt LaFleur stated on Monday that he won't be practicing again this week, although he is progressing. Right now, the Packers' star is just a fan with his phone and opinion, and Pitts provided him with something to say.