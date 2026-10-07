Four games, four losses, and now Tampa Bay is trying to get through the next few weeks without Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers nearly caught Green Bay on Sunday with rookie Jalon Daniels at quarterback, only to lose 17–14. With Mayfield recovering from a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has put forward a trade idea: bring in Mac Jones from San Francisco. Jones has been through this sort of assignment before, filling in for Brock Purdy last season and giving the 49ers productive football from their backup.

Mac Jones Proposal Comes With A Significant Asking Price

Kay's October 6 proposal would send Jones to Tampa Bay for a conditional 2027 third-round pick. Heavy reported that the pick could become a second-rounder based on how many starts Jones makes or whether he starts a playoff game.

Nobody has announced a trade. This is Kay's answer to a Bucs team that has run out of comfortable options at quarterback.

Jones made eight starts for San Francisco in 2025. Across the season, he completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. That is the version of Jones Tampa Bay would hope to get, should the club pursue him.

Still, an offense waiting on Mayfield's return could use someone with that much starting experience.

The proposed draft compensation also puts a price on San Francisco's peace of mind. The 49ers know what Jones can do when Purdy is unavailable; sending him away would leave them without that familiar fallback.

Buccaneers' Latest Loss Leaves Daniels Under Pressure

Daniels did give Tampa Bay a chance against the Packers. The undrafted rookie threw a touchdown pass to Kenny Gainwell early in the fourth quarter, bringing the Bucs within three points, and finished with 148 passing yards and 55 rushing yards.

He also threw two interceptions. On the final drive, pressure arrived almost immediately on several snaps, and a fourth-down incompletion ended the comeback attempt.

That was Tampa Bay's fourth straight defeat by seven points or fewer.

Mayfield hurt his thumb late in the Week 3 loss to Minnesota. The Buccaneers announced on September 28 that he would miss at least three weeks, although an MRI found no fracture or tendon tear.

Trading for Jones would mean spending a useful draft pick to get through that absence. Sticking with Daniels means asking a rookie to find his feet while the losses pile up. Tampa Bay has already used up much of its room for patience.