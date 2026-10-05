Leanna Lenee brought Jaguars style to Cincinnati on Sunday ahead of Jacksonville's Week 4 game against the Bengals. Travis Hunter's lady love stole the show with a lovely custom teal-and-blue halter top with “HUNTER” and No. 12 across the front. She paired it with black high-waisted pants with a thigh cutout. Their adorable son wore a matching Jaguars romper with his dad's name and number. The beautiful look came before a crucial matchup for the Hunter family. Jacksonville entered the matchup at 2-1 after wins over the Browns and the Pats. The squad then left Cincinnati with a 22-17 win, improving to 3-1 while Hunter delivered another strong defensive performance.

Leanna Lenee's Gameday Outfit Gets Fans Talking

Leanna shared photos of her outfit with the caption, “Next question.” Her recent look quickly drew praise from fans, with many fans suggesting she could turn her game-day style into something bigger.

One folk wrote and gave her an amazing business idea, “You need your own clothing line, absolutely adorable.”

Another fan commented on the matching outfits she and her son wore, writing, “The baby & you dressed alike OMG.”

One more fan stated, “My favourite nfl wifey and momma.”

The fourth fan praised her overall look and said, “ Hot mama, always in best customs.”

The reactions followed another popular Jaguars look from Sept. Before Jacksonville confronted the Patriots, Leanna wore a dusty blue bodycon dress featuring Jaguars patches and Hunter's No. 12. She completed that outfit with white cowboy boots, while her son wore a matching Jaguars look.

Her latest post brought another round of praise. One fan called her “the cutest,” while another wrote, “Never Miss On An Outfit For The Games.”

The mother-son matching outfits have now become a familiar part of Leanna's game-day posts.

Travis Hunter Helps The Jacksonville Jaguars Move to 3-1

The entire attention around Leanna's outfit continued after the showdown, but her hubby and pro-WR Hunter gave Jacksonville fans obvious reasons to celebrate on the gridiron.

The crew beat the Bengals 22-17 on Oct. 4 to improve to 3-1. In that legendary matchup, Travis Hunter played all 76 defensive snaps and finished with 4 tackles and two passes defensed. Apart from that, the champ also appeared to intercept Joe Burrow. Sadly, a penalty erased the play. Hunter did not play an offensive snap as Jacksonville gave him a full defensive workload.

Jaguars pro-HC Liam Coen praised Hunter after the game. While speaking during the post-game presser, Coen said, “He played his ass off today,” while pointing to Hunter's overturned interception, pass breakups and big tackle.

As of now, Jacksonville now sits at 3-1, while Hunter continues to handle a major defensive role. Leanna, meanwhile, has given Jaguars fans another game-day outfit to remember.