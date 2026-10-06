Kyle Juszczyk is suffering from a knee injury, but the San Francisco 49ers got better news amid a scary situation with the Denver Broncos. The veteran fullback was carried off the pitch after an impact and didn't play after that. Not long after that, Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, posted some photos of her husband at home to cheer people up. The pictures included bruises on his face but his smiling face brightened things up a bit. Kyle Juszczyk even joked in the comments section. It turned out that the 49ers found out that the injury will sideline him for a few weeks.

Kristin Juszczyk's Post Gives Fans A Look At Kyle Juszczyk After The Game

Kristin Juszczyk posted a selfie of her husband after the game. Kyle Juszczyk had visible marks on his face, but he was smiling.

She captioned it with, “That boy has some strong ligaments.”

She followed it up with another caption, this time describing the look on his face after he came back home: “When he got home, I said…so have you checked yourself out in the mirror yet?”

Kyle Juszczyk did not pass the opportunity to make a comment. He stated, “Not a strong face tho.”

#49ers Kyle Juszczyk hyperextended his knee and is expected to miss a couple weeks and the team will do an MRI today for further testing, per @AdamSchefter https://t.co/jcQ82jqCEz — ???????????????????????????????????????????? (@TheSFNiners) October 5, 2026

It was an update from Kristin that provided her fans with a bit of relief, as many were concerned for the 35-year-old fullback.

Kyle Juszczyk Faces A Short Absence As San Francisco 49ers Prepare For The Next Games

His injury occurred during the fourth quarter after Brock Purdy connected with Kyle Juszczyk for a 16-yard gain. This tackle was performed by Denver defensive back Jahdae Barron, after that Juszczyk went down.

He remained down as the medical staff examined his knee. Afterward, he was helped to the sideline and finally ruled out of the game.

An MRI result offered a bit of relief. There was a diagnosis of the hyperextended knee and bone bruise, not an ACL injury. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Juszczyk will be out “a few weeks.”

This may lead to him missing the games against Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders. Also, he may not play against Atlanta Falcons on October 25.

Now, other players should cover his absence from the field. Tight end Brayden Willis is expected to get more opportunities.

“It'll definitely give Brayden some more opportunities,” Shanahan said. “Brayden's been ready for this role.”

Juszczyk ended up with two receptions for 28 yards in the Broncos' game. Until his recovery, the 49ers can only wish that he keeps improving and the lighthearted update from Kristin is followed by his return.