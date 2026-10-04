Kelly Stafford has a new team helping her put together the family's Los Angeles Rams game-day looks. Her four daughters, Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler, have started choosing details for their outfits and telling their mom exactly what they want. It has turned the family's usual game-day routine into a fun little collaboration. But there is more behind the matching Rams outfits this season. Matthew Stafford is now in his 18th NFL season, and Kelly is looking at each game differently. She is enjoying watching her husband play while also knowing that, at this stage of his career, any Sunday could be one of his last.

Kelly Stafford's daughters are getting involved in game-day fashion

The Stafford girls have become familiar faces around Rams games, often arriving in coordinated outfits inspired by their dad. Kelly has traditionally handled the details, including Matthew's No. 9, Rams colours and team logos.

That has started to change. The girls now have their own opinions about what they want to wear and where certain details should go. Kelly said the change has made the process much more enjoyable because everyone gets to have a say.

“They're helping me with them this year, which is really fun,” the girl mom told PEOPLE exclusively of her daughters' looks to cheer on their dad, Matthew. “They're telling me what they want on things and where they want it. So we're making it a collaboration.”

Of course, making four separate outfits is not always easy. Kelly joked about how tiring the process can become, but she clearly loves seeing her daughters get involved.

Sawyer and Chandler, the 9-year-old twins, Hunter, 8, and Tyler, 6, are also old enough to understand more about their father's career. That has made these game days feel different for the whole family.

Kelly Stafford is treating Matthew Stafford's season differently

Matthew Stafford has already built a long NFL career. The Detroit Lions selected him first overall in 2009, and he spent 12 seasons with the team before joining the Rams in 2021. He then helped Los Angeles win the Super Bowl in his first season with the franchise.

Now, with 18 NFL seasons behind him, Kelly is choosing to enjoy the present rather than assume what comes next.

“Every season now I will say I'm treating it like the last,” she shared shortly after the Rams' season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia on Sept. 10. “It's been 18 years now. It's been a wild, wild ride.”

Kelly knows Matthew could surprise her again and decide to keep playing. For now, she simply wants to be there for every moment.

“Who knows if it is, ‘cause I never know. Every year it's surprising to me,” Kelly continued. “I just love watching him play. I really do. It's one of my favorite things in life... to watch him do what he loves, and I will keep supporting him as long as he wants to do it and as loud as I can from the sideline.”

That is perhaps what makes the family's game-day tradition so meaningful. The outfits may catch attention, but for Kelly and the girls, they are part of memories being made while Matthew is still on the field.