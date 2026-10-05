Clark Hunt's wife Tavia Hunt has gone into action following another heated discussion about the Kansas City Chiefs and the officials of the NFL. However, in this particular discussion, the wife of the Chiefs' owner, Clark Hunt, took notice of a play involving the defensive tackle of the Chiefs, Chris Jones, in the Chiefs' 30-27 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. A post was made where it appeared that Chris Jones was held in the end zone but without any flag being thrown. Tavia Hunt retweeted the post and provided a clear response.

Tavia Hunt Uses Chris Jones Play To Challenge The Referee Narrative

The post carried the words “Chris Jones held in the end zone.” Tavia Hunt did not ignore it.

“So sick of the past narrative that the Chiefs get all the calls,” Hunt wrote. “Stats don't lie, and neither does film — so I'm leaving this here.”

She made her point quite clearly. She thinks that the Chiefs miss out on some calls too. The Chris Jones play gave a perfect example for her.

Timing was also very important. Kansas City has just won against Las Vegas after a tough fight. The pressure from Las Vegas did not stop until the last moments, but the Chiefs won the game.

Jones also talked about pass rush of the Chiefs during the week. He said quarterbacks were getting the ball out too fast for any defense to create pressure easily.

HEARTWARMING: #Chiefs owner Tavia Hunt and head coach Andy Reid's wife, Tammy, take the time to hug every player outside the locker room after every game. No matter the result of the game they do this. Kansas City has truly built a special culture. https://t.co/xtrCKOv876 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 5, 2026

“We're close statistically. You look at the numbers; the quarterback's been getting rid of the ball in 2.3 seconds,” Jones said. “So, I don't care how good of a pass-rusher you are. When they're throwing the ball that quick, it's tough for anyone.”

Clark Hunt's Wife Has Defended Kansas City Before

It is not the first time that Tavia Hunt has come to the defense of Kansas City against accusations of favoritism by officials. She has made the same case through penalty figures and other incidents from games.

In January 2025, she wrote, “They love to credit the refs with our wins. But look at the actual facts.”

Tavia Hunt is also actively associated with the Chiefs franchise. She holds the position of director of the Chiefs Women's Organization and has been an active participant in the team's charitable activities for many years now. She started her career in the Chiefs organization as a public relations intern back in 1991, prior to marrying Clark Hunt in 1993.

As seen, this new position remains dedicated to the same topic. For Tavia Hunt, the Chris Jones play is another reason she rejects the idea that NFL officials always help the Chiefs.