The current season is one Justin Herbert wishes he had not been a part of for the Los Angeles Chargers. He had six interceptions and 12 sacks in just four games this season. However, his recent game with the Seattle Seahawks has made the issue more apparent than ever before. After a slow start that put the Chargers at a large disadvantage, they lost the game by a score of 30-23. During the game, Herbert had thrown two interceptions and had fumbled the ball near the end of the game. But the blame lies not just with him. Even legendary Hall of Famer quarterback Kurt Warner feels that there is an issue with how the offense is being constructed for Herbert.

Kurt Warner Sees A Bigger Problem Around Justin Herbert

Kurt Warner looked at the tape and does not seem impressed with what the Chargers want to make Herbert do.

“I know there are a bunch of really smart ppl in the Chargers building, but the tape is leaving me befuddled conceptually!”

This comment hints at a larger problem than a single poor performance. While Herbert certainly has the arm skills to make tough throws, Warner seems to think that the offense is unnecessarily complicating things for him.

“It almost feels like they are trying things bc Herbert is a freak and they think he can do things others can't, but it makes little sense!”

TENSE MOMENT Jim Harbaugh did NOT appreciate a reporter questioning why Justin Herbert continues to take so many hits despite the team's efforts to protect him: “That just sounds more like an insult than it does a question.” Reporter: “I don't think you answered it.” Harbaugh: “I think I did.” WOW — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 6, 2026

But Herbert has also made his share of errors. The six interceptions are the most he has had thrown in the opening four games of any season throughout his career. However, the pressure surrounding him has been immense.

Justin Herbert's Poor Statistics Create Further Concerns for Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert managed to complete 19 out of 31 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown against Seattle. In addition, he got sacked four times.

The last sack was highly costly because Herbert fumbled the ball at the end, putting an end to Los Angeles' last opportunity for their comeback.

It was also difficult for the offensive line to give him any assistance. Cole Strange and Jake Slaughter allowed six pressures, keeping Herbert pressured throughout the game.

Warner did not ignore Herbert's mistakes either.

“Yes, I felt Herbert was uncomfortable earlier in year & missed some OPPs being tentative, yesterday, he had a couple bad INTs, but so many concepts left me uncomfortable for him watching the tape!”

The Chargers now sit at 0-4 and Herbert is under pressure from both ends. He has to improve,but the coaching staff also has to find a plan which can allow their franchise quarterback to play with confidence.

Perhaps for Los Angeles Chargers, the solution is easy enough. Make Herbert's task an easier one before requesting him again to save the team.