Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes had very different endings to Week 4, but both showed why quarterbacks matter most when games get hard. Mahomes helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 and stay unbeaten at 4-0. Herbert could not do the same for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Seattle Seahawks won 30-23, leaving Los Angeles at 0-4. Still, Herbert did not stop fighting. He played through big hits, injuries around him and a huge early deficit. His second half gave the Chargers a real chance to change the game before a late fumble ended their comeback hopes.

Justin Herbert Found His Rhythm After A Very Bad First Half

Herbert had a rough start. He completed only 5 of 14 passes for 36 yards, threw two interceptions and was sacked twice before halftime.

Seattle led 27-6 after the break. It looked almost finished.

Herbert then gave the Chargers a different look. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

The job became harder as injuries hit the offensive line. Rashawn Slater, Trevor Penning and Joe Alt all left the game. Ladd McConkey also missed the second half.

Herbert still kept attacking.

He found Quentin Johnston for a 44-yard gain on fourth down. He later connected with Tre Harris for 21 yards. Those plays helped Cameron Dicker make a 36-yard field goal and bring Los Angeles within seven points.

Herbert also took several hard hits. He stayed on the field each time.

JUSTIN HERBERT WITH A CLUTCH PLAY https://t.co/0kZUtBl52t — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 4, 2026

That effort mattered. The Chargers were down 30-13 before Herbert helped lead another scoring drive. Omarion Hampton finished it with a rushing touchdown, making the score 30-20.

Patrick Mahomes Showed The Difference Between A Fight And A Win

While Herbert was trying to bring the Chargers back, Mahomes was making key plays for Kansas City against Las Vegas.

Mahomes threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders kept him from running and pressured him in the pocket, but he still found ways to make big throws.

He hit Xavier Worthy for 41 yards in the first quarter. Later, he connected with Tyquan Thornton for a 55-yard gain.

“It's about staying with the game plan and being patient,” Mahomes said. “You can't create it. You've got to stay with it and wait for the right moment.”

Andy Reid also showed his trust in his quarterback.

“I don't expect him to do that,” Reid said. “But I do trust him when the football is in his hands.”

Herbert did not get that same reward. With 1:03 left, Uchenna Nwosu beat the Chargers' left tackle and forced a fumble to end the game.

The loss leaves Los Angeles searching for answers at 0-4. But Herbert's second-half display showed that the quarterback still has fight. The bigger question now is whether the Chargers can build an offense that allows him to show it earlier.