A win by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills would have saved their flawless record against the New England Patriots. This is not the case as a dangerous pass cost Buffalo Bills the match at 29-26. It was Josh Allen who accepted the responsibility for the turnover, but the head coach Joe Brady didn't make all of it on the quarterback. According to Joe Brady, the play call and the protection were also responsible for Josh Allen's loss. The Bills now have work to do before Week 5.

Joe Brady Says The Play Call And Protection Put Josh Allen In Trouble

Buffalo Bills was trailing 29-26 with 1:14 on the clock. There was enough time for the Bills. Allen got the ball from his 40-yard line and he faced pressure.

He managed to avoid that problem, but the next decision cost the Bills. Allen looked for Joshua Palmer who had two Patriots players around him and safety Craig Woodson picked off the pass.

Allen did not hide from that one.

“I mean, just a flood concept. They went man. Made a guy miss. Threw one up. Should throw that out of bounds and live another day.”

That is what made the difference. A safer throw might have extended the drive.

But Joe Brady did not focus on just the final throw. He noted that the coaching had to do a better job with putting Allen in position.

THE PATRIOTS INTERCEPT JOSH ALLEN @NEvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+ Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/U7jaAzBLG0 — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

“We obviously have plenty of time right there. I'm going to start by saying I got to have a better play call in that situation,” Brady said.

New England received a free runner on Josh Allen, making the play tougher prior to his decision.

Josh Allen's Recent Turnovers Have Added To The Buffalo Bills' Bigger Problem

New England received a free runner on Josh Allen, making the play tougher prior to his decision.

Josh Allen's Recent Turnovers Only Exacerbate the Bigger Problem for the Bills

This was not a one-time thing either, as Josh Allen previously had a problem with turnovers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

Josh Allen threw two interceptions and fumbled once in the game. There were additional fumbles from James Cook and Dalton Kincaid. Five turnovers in total, and according to Brady, it was unacceptable.

Against the New England Patriots, Allen passed for 253 yards, scored one touchdown, and threw one interception. He also ran for a touchdown. However, it was the final blunder that hurt Buffalo the most.

That was not an isolated incident either. In their opening week game, Allen almost threw a late interception on a deep pass but Buffalo somehow managed to win that match.

Last year, Allen threw 10 interceptions during the whole season. At the start of last season, he did not throw any interceptions in his first three games. This season, Allen already has three interceptions in only four games played.

Buffalo started the season with a perfect 3-0 record. However, that is no longer the case after their loss to New England.

Their next opponent is the Los Angeles Rams who recently defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20. It all rest on taking care of the football, making good decisions, and avoiding costly turnovers in the fourth quarter of the game for both Allen and Brady.