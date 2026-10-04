Owner of Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, is looking for more personalized rivalry games in the NFL league. Jerry Jones believes that teams that are geographically close should come against each other more often and establish a rivalry. Meanwhile, Jerry Jones himself has a problem with his own team, because his team is once again under scrutiny due to the deal he made. Dallas Cowboys are facing questions about the deal they made with Green Bay Packers for their player, Micah Parsons. It is not the first time when Micah's brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., expresses his rage. Dallas Cowboys have problems with their defense.

Jerry Jones Wants More Games That Feel Personal For Fans

Jones has talked recently about making rivalries in the NFL stronger. Teams of one area need to play against each other more frequently, according to Jones.

Jerry Jones pointed out the rivalry of Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also gave many examples like the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones said, “my town against your town” should be a bigger part of the NFL.

It is clear why local games could make more sense and become the additional motivation for fans. It would create additional stories about teams, which are playing in the same area.

Also, from a business perspective, big rivalry games could attract more attention, fans, and money.

However, there is one question for the Dallas Cowboys too.

Jerry Jones definitely ain't listening to this dude. https://t.co/0U3DRRt6o7 — Chad Fisher DNP (@ChadFisher) October 4, 2026

The Dallas Cowboys started October with the record of 1-2 and with the fact that their opponent scored 1,161 yards in the first three games. In addition, the team only has two sacks. This fact makes the dismissal of Parsons easy for critics.

Micah Parsons Trade Still Brings Questions For Dallas Cowboys

Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., has not changed his view of the trade.

“Dallas never won this trade idgaf,” Terrence wrote on X.

This post followed previous statements in which Terrence accused Jerry Jones of treating the family unfairly when negotiating the contract.

Parsons played for the Dallas Cowboys for four seasons, making the Pro Bowl each year. Later, the Dallas Cowboys traded him to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and first-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

The Green Bay Packers signed Parsons to a four-year, $186 million contract with $136 million guaranteed.

For the Dallas Cowboys, this trade could mean that they have started building a strong defensive team. However, it will take some time to see whether this approach was correct or not. Parsons is currently recovering from an injury (torn ACL and meniscus) and did not play this season.

Moreover, Parsons' comeback has been postponed till November.

This leaves the Dallas Cowboys with two completely contrasting issues to deal with. On one hand, Jerry Jones wishes the NFL to generate rivalries among teams and cities. On the other hand, his own team must prove that the decision to trade Parsons was indeed the right one.

For the time being, the matter is still undecided.