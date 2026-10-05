Jayden Daniels is set to return to action for the Washington Commanders in the match against the New York Giants this weekend. The quarterback was sidelined by an injury to his left elbow, but he is now ready to play after a crucial period where the Commanders find themselves with a record of 1-3. Also, the Washington Commanders suffered the loss of another quarterback, Marcus Mariota, because of a knee injury in London, which left them with a rookie as their next available player. Dan Quinn wants Jayden Daniels to have one full week of practice before starting.

Dan Quinn Wants Jayden Daniels Ready For A Full Week

Dann Quinn spelled out the plan following the loss of the Washington Commanders against the Indianapolis Colts in London. He stated, “The goal is for him to have a full week of practice, a full week and start on Sunday.”

This plan is relevant as Daniels has not been playing since sustaining an injury to his left elbow during the match against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20. However, he returned to the activities of the team in London and was withheld from playing in the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jayden Daniels back at practice with a brace on his left elbow. (@john_keim) https://t.co/RHB6s6vpiI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 30, 2026

Timing is crucial since the Washington Commanders need a victory against the New York Giants to stop their poor beginning from getting worse. This game will be the start of a tough stretch that will include the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Los Angeles Rams.

Marcus Mariota's Injury Makes Jayden Daniels' Return Even Bigger

This is another injury blow to the quarterback depth in Washington. While Marcus Mariota replaced Jayden Daniels, he suffered a left MCL injury in the game. It should be noted that the veteran has had problems in his knee already in the training camp.

However, it is the responsibility of Athan Kaliakmanis, a seventh-round rookie, to complete the match. He demonstrated some skills by throwing a touchdown pass to Treylon Burks, on the other hand, he made an interception, which was used by the Indianapolis Colts for scoring points.

For Daniels, getting clearance will not be the main problem. He needs to play while handling contact and being able to protect the injured elbow during the game. The Washington Commanders can take care of him in the practice but the situation on Sunday will reveal how he plays.

Washington does not expect Daniels to do everything. It needs him to stabilize the attack and provide enough help to the defense. Daniels gives Washington an even larger possibility. The player was the winner of Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024 and contributed significantly to the success of his team reaching the NFC Championship game that season.

But injuries prevented him from playing since then.

Washington won just three of the last 16 matches and the last win of the team with the participation of Daniels was a victory over Los Angeles Chargers on October 5, 2025. A healthy comeback on Sunday will mean not only victory but possibly several more games. The victory might determine whether the Washington Commanders can get back in the NFC East battle.

Washington also hopes Terry McLaurin and other injured starters would join their team soon. At this point, however, all hope is focused on something very simple. Washington wants its Jayden Daniels back, healthy and able to stay on the field.