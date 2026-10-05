Jaxson Dart might not play for the New York Giants for the remaining regular season, but he was there to see the team pull off a wild victory on Sunday. The injured quarterback stayed at home and watched his team take on the Arizona Cardinals with his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, and it ended in a 36-24 victory for the Giants. His celebration became a part of the excitement after Deonte Banks made a dramatic play during the last few minutes of the game. Dart can be seen cheering and raising his hands while the Giants secured the victory.

Marissa Ayers Gives Fans A Look At Jaxson Dart During The Giants' Big Win

Dart missed the game after he suffered a left knee injury in a match against Los Angeles Rams on September 21. The star underwent surgery four days later and he will most likely not play during the regular season.

However, this did not prevent him from watching his team.

Marissa Ayers shared a video on her Instagram story, featuring Jaxson Dart watching the Giants' game with Cardinals on TV. The quarterback got extremely excited with the moment when Deonte Banks made the move that sealed the game.

Dart put his hands up and yelled, “Atta boy” followed by “Oh my god”. Ayers could also heard giggling in the background as her boyfriend reacts to this exciting moment.

This video has revealed some of the details about the private life of the football player. He can't play for the team on the football field at the moment, but the results of the game are obviously important for him.

Jaxson Dart reaction to the Deonte banks INT https://t.co/NXXMwIOt01 — Deveon(Likelyseason) (@devinitsprime) October 4, 2026

For the young quarterback who was starting to develop his career in New York, watching games from home is quite a change. Sunday's victory gave him yet another reason to stay connected to his team.

Deonte Banks' Huge Play Gives Jaxson Dart Another New York Giants Moment To Celebrate

The victory came after a tough battle for the Giants. Arizona was ahead with a score of 14-3 in the first quarter. However, New York responded to their early deficit, and Jameis Winston made three touchdown passes.

The situation changed after the halftime. Winston completed a pass to Theo Johnson, and Najee Harris scored a two-point conversion. Dominic Zvada later hit a 52-yard field goal to give New York more room.

Despite this, Arizona still had an opportunity to win at the end of the match. This is when the game-changing moment happened.

Giants' cornerback Deonte Banks intercepted Jacoby Brissett near the goal line and took a 98-yard run for a touchdown. As a result, the dramatic finish led to a 36-24 victory for New York.

However, Jaxson Dart was not the only player among Giants to be sidelined with an injury. Brian Burns also commented on the game-changing play. Both players are expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

To Dart, it was proof that his relationship with the Giants has not faded while he has been in recovery mode. Though he was on the couch rather than the sideline, his actions were an indicator of how connected he remained with his teammates.

The Giants will now look to build on the win while Dart continues his recovery away from the field.