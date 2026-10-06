Jalen Hurts usually kept his emotions tucked away, but that changed early against the Los Angeles Rams. During Philadelphia's first offensive series on Sunday, the Eagles quarterback was caught on the Fox broadcast yelling at his receivers from the line of scrimmage. Hurts' outburst came before Philadelphia took a 20-10 lead into halftime, so the frustration was not about the Eagles being out of the game. The problem surfaced later. The offense went scoreless after the break, could not convert a third down, and watched a 10-point lead disappear in the 24-20 loss.

Jalen Hurts loses his cool during Eagles-Rams game

Hurts appeared to direct the frustration at receiver Dontayvion Wicks after Wicks failed to move off the line of scrimmage as Hurts wanted. The quarterback shouted, “Get off the f---ing ball! Come on!” The exchange was picked up clearly enough for Fox's broadcast team to notice.

“Uh oh,” Tom Brady said. “That's not good,” Kevin Burkhardt added.

The Eagles had reasons to feel the pressure. DeVonta Smith was unavailable, Dallas Goedert was out, and Saquon Barkley left after only two carries with a hamstring injury. Philadelphia still went into halftime ahead by 10, but the offense never found the same rhythm again.

Hurts finished 12-for-27 for 93 yards, while Philadelphia failed to convert a third down in the second half. The Eagles went scoreless after halftime and watched the Rams erase the lead with 14 fourth-quarter points. The loss dropped Philadelphia to 2-2, and the frustration did not come from one bad play alone.

Jalen Hurts faced pressure as Eagles' offense stalled

The quarterback took responsibility when he spoke to reporters afterward, even after spending much of the game dealing with a depleted offense. “I've got to be better,” Hurts said. “I've got to figure it out.” He added that Philadelphia had its chances but failed to take advantage of them, calling the game something he could learn from.

That calm tone stood in sharp contrast to the hot-mic moment from earlier in the afternoon. Hurts later said the answer to the team's rough stretch was to keep working, stay persistent and remain committed to one another.

His performance gave critics plenty to discuss. The 93 passing yards marked his first game below 100 yards when he started and finished, while Rams linebacker Byron Young recorded 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. Even with the criticism, former Eagles star Terrell Owens continued to back Hurts, calling him a top-two or top-three quarterback and arguing that his ability to win should matter more than passing numbers.