Jake Slaughter was supposed to spend his rookie summer fighting for a guard job. Instead, the Chargers lost their starting center before the season began and handed the second-round pick a much bigger assignment. Slaughter has answered well enough to earn a place on NFL.com's early All-Rookie first team for interior offensive linemen. For Los Angeles, still looking for its first win after four games, that is welcome news from a position group that has barely had time to settle before another injury forces the coaches to shuffle it again.

Tyler Biadasz's Injury Changed Slaughter's Rookie Assignment

The Chargers had signed Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million contract in March. He was meant to provide an experienced presence in front of Justin Herbert while Slaughter competed at left guard.That arrangement lasted until August. Biadasz injured his left knee during a joint practice with San Francisco on August 18 and later went on season-ending injured reserve. Slaughter took over at center.

At least the rookie knew his way around the position. He played 51 games at Florida, making 33 starts, and every college snap came at center.Los Angeles had seen enough versatility to consider moving him. General manager Joe Hortiz pointed to his leverage, ability to anchor against defenders and work in space when explaining the guard plan after the draft.

Before Biadasz's injury, Slaughter had already split time between center and left guard in the preseason opener against Houston. The staff had given him work at both spots rather than keeping him tied to one.

Slaughter Offers Encouragement Amid Chargers' Offensive Struggles

Jim Harbaugh liked what he saw in that Houston game, particularly how Slaughter handled moving along the line.

“To play center, then guard, he's handling it with aplomb,” Harbaugh said afterward.For a rookie trying to earn snaps, that flexibility mattered. It became considerably more important once the Chargers needed someone to replace Biadasz for the season.

There is still plenty going wrong around him. Los Angeles fell to 0–4 with Sunday's 30–23 loss in Seattle, and its injury concerns grew again. Rashawn Slater is expected to miss several weeks with a high ankle sprain, while Joe Alt left the game with a neck injury.

The All-Rookie mention is an early assessment, with most of the schedule still ahead. Slaughter has work left to do, and the Chargers need far more than a promising center to get their offense straightened out.His college position has become his NFL responsibility much sooner.