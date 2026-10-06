The Browns have yet to give Shedeur Sanders a chance. It has been made much more difficult by a strong performance early in the season by Deshaun Watson. The Browns currently have a record of 3-1, having won three consecutive games. Watson is playing at a level which will likely give him the starting position. On the other hand, Dillon Gabriel is about to come off of injured reserve. That might make it even harder for the Browns to make a decision.Sanders is already drawing attention because of his quiet sideline reactions.

Deshaun Watson's Strong Play Has Made Shedeur Sanders' Wait Even Harder

Deshaun Watson hasn't really made Cleveland reconsider anything. The former Texans' player managed 24 completions on 33 attempts for 268 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception during the 27-24 victory of the Browns over the Steelers.

In four games so far, Watson has already thrown for 855 yards, six touchdowns, and only two interceptions, which helped Cleveland get to 3-1 and take all attention away from the competition for the starting quarterback position.

That doesn't mean anyone has forgotten about Sanders.

“There's a lot about this year that's gotta be incredibly demoralizing to Shedeur. Individually, this is not going the way that Shedeur Sanders envisioned or wanted,” 92.3 The Fan said during its discussion.

It is quite obvious what they meant. Sanders wants to play, yet Watson continues providing the Browns with reasons to go with him.

TRENDING #Browns fans are calling for the team to CUT Shedeur Sanders after cameras caught him standing alone on the sideline and NOT celebrating with his teammates following a huge TD against Pittsburgh. Sanders was frustrated & completely uninterested in celebrating. https://t.co/kU0W8yozyt — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 6, 2026

However, the sideline actions of Sanders do not say anything about his true feelings.

Dillon Gabriel's Return Could Create Another Difficult Cleveland Browns Quarterback Decision

Dillon Gabriel is poised to make his debut for Cleveland after being out of action for the first four matches due to a back problem. Gabriel can help Browns make a crucial choice in addition to Watson.

As ESPN's Jake Trotter suggests, the Browns need to decide whether they will select Sanders or Gabriel and then trade the other quarterback.

“You have to decide: is Shedeur our backup, or is Dillon Gabriel our backup. And then once you make that determination, I think you try and trade the other,” Trotter said.

But there is one more thing that should be taken into consideration. The Browns might try to hang on to Taylen Green due to his running skills. In this case, things would get even more complicated for the Browns' quarterbacks.

For now, Sanders remains the No. 2 quarterback. However, the situation has been altered by Watson's performance and Gabriel's recovery.

But right now, there is no hurry for the Browns. And if Watson continues performing well, Sanders will have to wait a lot longer.