Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills started the 2026 NFL season with a perfect record. Four weeks later, that strong start does not look as safe. Buffalo lost to the New England Patriots after another game filled with missed chances and mistakes. Allen threw for 253 yards and one touchdown, but his late interception became the biggest moment of the loss. He also had a rough game against the Los Angeles Chargers one week earlier. The Bills are still 3-1, but their record is hiding some problems that are now hard to ignore.

Josh Allen's Confidence Is Now Turning Into Risky Decisions For Buffalo Bills

Allen has built his game around taking chances. That confidence has helped the Buffalo Bills win many games. But it can also hurt them when the safer choice is the better one.

Against New England, Allen had 1:04 left and Buffalo was down by three. The Bills were already close enough to give their kicker a chance. Instead, Allen threw deep into coverage.

Patriots safety Craig Woodson made the interception.

Allen did not try to defend the decision after the game.

“They went man, made a guy miss, I threw one up, and should have thrown that one out of bounds and live another day,” Allen said, via Fox Sports. “That's what I should have done.”

That honesty matters. But this was not his first recent mistake.

"Feel like we hurt ourselves tonight...Feels like it's really a two-game swing." Josh Allen on his game-sealing interception and how this loss changes the #Bills odds of winning the AFC East. #BillsMafia https://t.co/USxgc29J3D — Ian Mills (@IanMillsTV) October 4, 2026

Allen threw two interceptions against the Chargers in Week 3. Buffalo still won that game, but the offense gave Los Angeles several chances.

One week later, those errors finally became too costly.

Josh Allen And Joe Brady Now Need To Control The Mistakes Before They Grow

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady has already said he needs more from Allen. The quarterback also knows the offense must improve.

“We just didn't get in a rhythm today, you know? Had a couple drives—three-and-outs—that can't happen, starting with the first drive of the game,” Brady said after the Patriots loss.

The issue is not only Allen. Buffalo has also struggled with turnovers, penalties and red-zone execution. The offense went 2-for-4 in the red zone against New England.

That is not enough for a team with Super Bowl hopes.

Allen still gives Buffalo a major advantage because of his arm, running ability and experience. His aggressive style remains a big part of what makes him dangerous.

But knowing when to attack and when to stop may now be just as important.

The next test comes against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. If Allen plays with more control, Buffalo can quickly move past the loss. If the same mistakes continue, the 3-1 record may not protect the Bills for long.