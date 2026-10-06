Both Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy have experienced pretty much everything in their partnership. They have been successful on the Green Bay team, fought through tough times and are now working together again for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their last argument on the sideline during the match against the Cleveland Browns brought some memories from the past back to mind. Rodgers appeared to be unhappy before receiving the play call, whereas McCarthy was quite angry at the same time. This specific situation became an immediate hot topic. But not everyone agrees with this point of view.

Jeff Saturday Explains Aaron Rodgers And Mike McCarthy Have Been Through This Sort Of Thing Before

Jeff Saturday knows both the individuals since he was coached by Mike McCarthy and played alongside Aaron Rodgers.

“I played under McCarthy and with Aaron. And so, this is not a surprise,” Saturday said.

Saturday has explained the whole situation in detail.

“I mean, we can church it up however we want. The facts are this is not the first time they've been upset with each other.”

This does not mean the Steelers will ignore whatever happened. The team went to 2-2 after a 27-24 loss to the Steelers and there are still issues with the offensive team.

The main issue which Pittsburgh needs to solve is communication. Aaron can throw a good pass, but they have to get on the same page as a quarterback and a coach.

Aaron Rodgers to Mike McCarthy: "What the f***? CALL IT." Mike McCarthy: "Fu**ing as*hole." https://t.co/QeMjHrnVWq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2026

Aaron Rodgers passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns. But the Pittsburgh Steelers lost because of the field goal made by Andre Szmyt from 56 yards.

Relationship Between Aaron Rodgers And Mike Mccarthy As Per Chris Canty

Chris Canty also believes that there isn't sufficient proof from the interaction that the relationship between the duo is deteriorating.

Rodgers and McCarthy have been working with each other in Green Bay for several years now. They have won the Super Bowl XLV together and have gone through the stress of winning and losing and various other problems over the period of time.

Later, McCarthy admitted that he could have controlled himself differently. Moreover, McCarthy said that he and Rodgers had numerous interactions over the weekend.

What matters here is not the fact whether Rodgers and McCarthy would disagree once again in the future. This is quite obvious. What matters is how they resolve their differences.

The signing of both Rodgers and McCarthy by Steelers was not done randomly. Both of them are experienced enough to know how to handle the stress of being a coach in NFL.

For the Steelers, the experience of Rodgers and McCarthy must be reflected in play calls, quick communication, and less error rate.