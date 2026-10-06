Nick Bosa is not expected to make his comeback when the San Francisco 49ers travel to the Seattle Seahawks for their clash on Sunday, handing Seattle an advantage in what might prove to be an important early NFC West clash. The head coach of the 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, has indicated on Monday that Bosa, as well as his teammate James Thompson Jr., will not be available in the upcoming week. This is because Bosa has been struggling with his calf muscle, which had forced him out before.

Why is Nick Bosa expected to miss the Seahawks game?

Bosa's absence is becoming more than a one-week issue for San Francisco. The veteran defensive end suffered the calf injury in September and was initially expected to miss several weeks. He has not yet returned to practice, and Shanahan's latest comments make a Week 5 comeback unlikely.

“Nick Bosa and James Thompson Jr., both of them, probably not expecting to get them back this week,” Shanahan said Monday.

Significantly, that was the way he put it. He didn't say that Bosa would be out for a long period of time, but San Francisco definitely isn't bringing him back quickly. That's because Bosa suffered a torn ACL at the end of his 2025 season, and they have lots of reasons to be careful with him.

Bosa has not been active in the field for the 49ers because of his calf injury. This is putting even more pressure on the edge rushers of the 49ers to deliver pressure without relying on their star player.

How could Bosa's absence affect 49ers vs. Seahawks?

This timing is not an easy one for the 49ers. While Seattle will be going into the game having defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, the 49ers will be going in having won all their four games thus far. Without Bosa, the Seahawks can play at ease without worrying about getting sacked.

Yet there's more to it than that. The 49ers may actually have the chance to get Mykel Williams back into the mix, as per Shanahan, who believes that Williams, a promising defensive lineman, is set to take part in team drills this week and may be activated following successful practice.

The absence of Bosa will make a difference in the way that the 49ers will play against Seattle. In fact, because of this absence, the 49ers may have to apply more pressure with two defenders, instead of relying on one who is capable of winning his one-on-one matchup.

Right now, the takeaway is this: Bosa is heading back to being inactive again. The Niners will be hoping that the additional time off will get him ready for real game action rather than just getting him out on the field.