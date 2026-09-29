Kylie Kelce knows how quickly young athletes can start judging their bodies. She lived through it herself as a former field hockey player. Now, she is taking what she learned from those years and using it to help more girls feel confident on the field. That message became part of her latest Dove partnership. Through the brand's “Back Her Game” campaign, one girls' sports team will win a trip to Brazil for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, along with new team kits and a Body Confident Sport session for its coach.

Kylie Kelce Learned To See Her Body As An Advantage

Kylie's sporting journey started way before she became popularly known as Jason Kelce's wife and a mom of four daughters. The popular philanthropist played competitive field hockey and once struggled with how her body fit into the sport.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kylie recalled feeling like she was “fighting against my own body in the sport that I chose.” Her height made her feel different, especially because field hockey requires players to stay low.

Her whole standpoint changed when she started looking at what her body could do rather than how it looked.“I quickly started to realize that my body was truly an asset,” Kelce told PEOPLE in that January interview. She explained that her height gave her reach, while her strong legs helped her on the field.

That learning stayed with her. “Your body isn't about how it looks,” she told PEOPLE. “Your body is about how strong you can be, how does it work for you and what can it do instead?”

Now, she wants young athletes to learn that lesson without spending years doubting their worth.

Kylie Kelce's Dove campaign takes that personal lesson to girls' teams

Kelce's recent campaign gives that message a practical side. Dove's Body Confident Sport programme provides coaches with tools to help girls ages 11 to 17 develep body confidence and create more supportive sports environments.

Dove says its research found that one in two girls who quit sports have experienced body criticism.“Sports can give girls so much, friendship, confidence, teamwork and memories that stay with them for life,” Kelce said in Dove's announcement. She added that girls need enough support to keep playing.

As part of “Back Her Game,” eligible coaches can submit a public video on Instagram or TikTok showing how their team builds confidence. The contest closes Oct. 4, 2026.

Kelce is also bringing her experience as a coach and mother into the campaign. Her message is simple: girls should spend less time worrying about how they look and more time enjoying what they can do.