Hailee Steinfeld is seeing life change in a big way as Josh Allen's NFL season gets going. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has helped his team start 3-0, but football is only one part of the couple's new life. At home, Steinfeld is also learning what it means to be a new mother. Their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, was born in April 2026. Since then, daily life has brought new work, less sleep and more family duties. Steinfeld's recent comments show how motherhood and football now shape their lives.

Hailee Steinfeld Is Finding A New Balance Around Josh Allen's NFL Routine

Steinfeld recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy Fallon congratulated her on marriage and motherhood before asking about Allen and the Buffalo Bills' 3-0 start.

Fallon also asked if she was superstitious about the team's strong start.

“We're a little 'stitious, yeah. How can you not be?” Steinfeld replied.

Her answer came during a busy period for the family. While Allen is focused on his NFL duties, Steinfeld is also managing life with their young daughter.

She recently wrote about one difficult week in her Beau Society newsletter. Her pets needed attention, dinner was late and Harper took much longer than expected to fall asleep.

It was a small look at what her days can now be like.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hailee Steinfeld and Fallon played a game tonight called “Don't Say The Same Thing.”



One of the categories was NFL Quarterbacks… Neither could resist from saying Josh Allen



Steinfeld: “Are there any others!?”



Fallon: “No… pic.twitter.com/m9mTzdxito — Kevin Siracuse (@kevin_siracuse) September 30, 2026

Steinfeld has also explained that Allen's football schedule is more fixed than hers. Her acting work gives her more freedom to plan around his season. During football season, she can slow down and be closer to his routine.

Josh Allen And Hailee Steinfeld Are Learning Life As New Parents

Motherhood has also changed the way Steinfeld thinks about raising a child. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she spoke about becoming more protective after Harper's birth.

“An overprotective mother makes a h*ll of a lot more sense to me than ever before!”

Steinfeld also said children should be allowed to discover their own talents. She believes parents can protect and guide them while still giving them space to grow.

That idea comes as she and Allen adjust to their first year as parents. Allen has also had to change parts of his routine since becoming a father. Sleep has become more important, and his home life now includes a baby alongside the demands of being an NFL quarterback.

For Steinfeld, the current NFL season is therefore more than watching Allen play. It is also about finding a family routine that works for both of them. The Buffalo Bills' 3-0 start has brought excitement, while life at home has given Steinfeld a very different role away from the spotlight.