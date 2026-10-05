There was another reason for George Kittle to cheer for his San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Denver Broncos 24-14 in Week 4. The tight end scored a touchdown from 56 yards late in the game, helping his team maintain their winning streak by remaining undefeated at 4-0. This play added yet another record for Kittle to add to 49ers' history. Kittle made this historic play in front of his wife, Claire Kittle, who was watching the match in a VIP box along with other family members. Claire later shared the clip in Instagram with a heartfelt reaction.

Claire Kittle Praises George Kittle's Speed After His 56-Yard Touchdown

George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle, posted the NFL's clip of George Kittle's touchdown in her Instagram story. Claire didn't go into much detail in her response, simply saying, “Because he's fast!”

Claire made her post in reaction to how quickly Kittle was able to take down 56 yards before scoring the touchdown. He caught the pass with two minutes left and scored the last touchdown of the game.

This touchdown also helped Kittle move up the list at the 49ers for having the most touchdown receptions by a tight end. He is now number one on that list.

GEORGE. KITTLE. DENvsSF on CBS/Paramount+ Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fynYAzwRMn — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Kittle is now ranked fourth on the receiving touchdowns list in San Francisco. Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, and Gene Washington remains ahead of him. All Kittle needs now are three more touchdown passes.

George Kittle Makes San Francisco 49ers History With His Long Touchdown Run

The touchdown became significant since Kittle was returning from the torn Achilles he had suffered during the 2025 season. Now, after several months of recovery, he has returned to the game this season and kept developing his confidence.

Against Denver, Kittle managed to catch four out of six passes for 70 yards and one touchdown.

During the interview following the game, he shared his thoughts on how he felt seeing the open field in front of him.

“Anytime you see green grass, I think I ran the entire way with a smile on my face,” Kittle said.

Also, Kittle noted that his confidence in speed started appearing around Week 2.

“I really, really felt that,” he said. “Starting, like, Week 2 and on, I had so much confidence in it. I was like, ‘OK, keep it in whatever gear this is, so you don't hurt yourself.'”

The reaction of Claire Kittle has become an additional personal touch to the remarkable game for the star player of the 49ers. His 56-yard touchdown indicated that the speed of Kittle was back, while the record made by him added another point to the impressive list of accomplishments.